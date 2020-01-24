Meso-Erythritol Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2018–2023
Global Meso-Erythritol Market is analyzed 2019 since industry experts, to help produce maximum returns-on-investment as it provides clarity required to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new entrants to identify and analyze the market need, market size, and competition.
Meso-Erythritol (C4H10O4; CAS NO. 149-32-6; Erythritol; Phycitol; Erythrit; Phycite) is a four-carbon sugar that is found in algae, fungi, and lichens. It is twice as sweet as sucrose and can be used as a coronary vasodilator. Erythritol occurs widely in nature and has been found to occur naturally in several foods including wine, sake, beer, water melon, pear, grape and soy sauce. Evidence indicates that erythritol also exists endogenously in the tissues and body fluids of humans and animals. Erythritol is absorbed from the proximal intestine by passive diffusion in a manner similar to that of many low molecular weight organic molecules which do not have associated active transport systems, the rate of absorption being related to their molecular size; erythritol, a 4-carbon molecule, passes through the intestinal membranes at a faster rate than larger molecules such as mannitol or glucose. In diabetics, erythritol also has been shown to be rapidly absorbed and excreted unchanged in the urine. Following absorption, ingested erythritol is rapidly distributed throughout the body and has been reported to occur in hepatocytes, pancreatic cells, and vascular smooth muscle cells. Erythritol also has been reported to cross the human placenta and to pass slowly from the plasma into the brain and cerebrospinal fluid.
Meso-Erythritol market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders: Cargill,Mitsubishi,Nikken-chemical,Baolingbao Biology,Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology,Zhongshun Sci. &Tech.,Futaste,. And More……
Meso-Erythritol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 330 million US$ in 2023, from 300 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
The scope of the Meso-Erythritol Market Report: This report focuses on the Meso-Erythritol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The technical barrier of Meso-erythritol is high, resulting in few companies in the market. Cargill is the largest producer, accounting for almost 28% of output in 2016. Other relatively large companies are Mitsubishi, Nikken-chemical, Baolingbao Biology, Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology, Zhongshun Sci. &Tech. and Futaste. As for main production countries, it is estimated that Japan accounted for more than 35.95% of global Meso-erythritol output in 2016, while U.S.A. ranked second position with about 24.58% share.Meso-Erythritol has a wide range of applications in food, beverage, heath care products, and other industries. With the growing demands to reduce overall sugar consumption, the food industry is seeking ways to respond to consumer demand for foods that help meet their dietary and weight loss goals. This means developing foods that are sugar-free, lower calorie and low in glycemic carbohydrates while also trying to achieve the desired texture, flavor and stability of traditional products. In a word, with the growth of global consumption level and health awareness, the demand for Meso-erythritol is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Erythritol industry will usher in a stable growth space.The worldwide market for Meso-Erythritol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 330 million US$ in 2023, from 300 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.2
Target Audience of Meso-Erythritol Market: Manufacturer / Potential Investors, Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters, Association and government bodies.
