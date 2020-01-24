Micro Irrigation Systems Market is anticipated to Register 18.48% CAGR through 2023

This study provides insights about the Micro Irrigation Systems Market in regards to its uses and benefits. We at Crystal Market Research (CMR) provide updated information that is beneficial in decision making regarding business investments.

Micro Irrigation Systems are low to medium pressure systems that give water to various applications as drip, mist, spray and sprinkle. Micro irrigation systems give water to the plant roots through an intricate pipe system and low discharge emitters. The water discharge design in these systems can be adjusted according to particular plant water prerequisites as some agriculture, and agronomic plants have distinctive necessities. The system parts incorporate channels, low release water-discharging devices, tubes, stream control gear, fitting, and accessories.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Rain Bird, Valmont Industries, Epc Industries Private Limited, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Rivulis Irigation, T-L Irrigation Company, Lindsay Manufacturing, Jain Irrigation Systems, Toro and Netafim.

Industry Updates:

The business is exceedingly divided with different little, medium and vast industry members. Organizations are investing into R&D activities and fashioning associations with an aim to pick up a more grounded toehold in the market by upgrading their product portfolio.

The Micro Irrigation Systems Market is segmented as follows-

By Product:

Sprinkler

Drip

Center pivot

Lateral move

By Crop:

Plantation crops

Orchard crops

Field Crops

Forage & turf grasses

Other Crops

Regional Market Analysis:

North America: U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World: Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

The Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market was worth USD 2.11 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 9.71 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.48% during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

1.1.Report Description

1.2.Research Methodology

2.Executive Summary

2.1.Key Highlights

3.Market Overview

4.Micro Irrigation Systems Market, By Product

4.1.Introduction

4.2.Global Micro Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share By Product (2014-2017)

4.2.1.Global Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Sales Share By Product (2014-2017)

4.2.2.Global Micro Irrigation Systems Revenue and Revenue Share By Product (2014-2017)

4.3.Micro Irrigation Systems Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2014-2023

4.4.Sprinkler

4.4.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

4.5.Drip

4.5.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

4.6.Center Pivot

4.6.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

4.7.Lateral Move

4.7.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

5.Micro Irrigation Systems Market, By Crop

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Global Micro Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share By Crop (2014-2017)

5.2.1.Global Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Sales Share By Crop (2014-2017)

5.2.2.Global Micro Irrigation Systems Revenue and Revenue Share By Crop (2014-2017)

5.3.The Micro Irrigation Systems Market Assessment and Forecast, By Crop, 2014-2023

5.4.Plantation Crops

5.4.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

5.5.Orchard Crops

5.5.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

5.6.Field Crops

5.6.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

5.7.Forage & turf grasses

5.7.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

5.8.Other Crops

5.8.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

6.Micro Irrigation Systems Market, By Region

Continued..

Micro irrigation systems can be sectioned by various crop types, for example, field crops, plantation crops, forage & turf grasses, and field crops. Among these few yield composes, plantation crops overwhelmed the worldwide market took after by estate products and field crops. Field crops are foreseen to witness the most elevated development rate took after by forage & grasses and orchard crops. The growth is owing to developing demand of food attributable to rising populace particularly in numerous developing regions.

Key Growing Factors:

An extensive research study on the Market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Micro Irrigation Systems Market.

We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

The Micro Irrigation Systems Market Report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

