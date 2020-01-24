Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on the Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America has been a major market for non-optical semiconductor sensors and is expected to see continued demand over the coming years owing to surge in automotive sales in recent years. Further, increased regulatory pressures in North American region such as mandatory implementation of tire-pressure monitors and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems are also expected to aid in the growth in demand of non-optic sensors over the coming years. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the coming years as the automotive sector in the region is experiencing significant growth in the region. Further, the booming smartphone sales in the region are expected to drive rapid adoption of sensors in the region, especially, MEMS sensors.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Analog Devices

ABB

Ametek

Freescale Semiconductor

General Electric

Honeywell International

Emerson Electric

Omron

Siemens

STMicroelectronics

Yokogawa Electric

Endress + Hauser

Epcos

Fuji Electric

Semtech

Microchip Technology

Mitsumi Electric

Infineon Technologies

Maxim Integrated Products

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Magnetic Sensors

Inertial Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Chemical

Oil and Gas

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Magnetic Sensors

1.2.2 Inertial Sensors

1.2.3 Pressure Sensors

1.2.4 Temperature Sensors

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Chemical

1.3.5 Oil and Gas

1.3.6 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Analog Devices

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Analog Devices Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 ABB

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ABB Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Ametek

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Ametek Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Freescale Semiconductor

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Freescale Semiconductor Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 General Electric

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 General Electric Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Honeywell International

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Honeywell International Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

