Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Market to Benefit from Rapid Technological Advancements During the Forecast Period

Non-optical semiconductor sensors include magnetic sensors, inertial sensors, pressure sensors, and temperature sensors, among others. Inertial sensors comprise accelerometers and gyroscopes. Key end-user segments include automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, chemical, oil and gas, defense, among others. Accelerometers are dominant product type in inertial sensors category and are expected to register robust growth over the coming years. Accelerometers find major application in automotive sector; however, their application in other applications including gaming peripherals such as golf and tennis swing simulators, and as rotational sensors in mobile phones and GPS navigational aids has been experiencing significant growth. Demand for magnetic sensors is driven by growing use of mobile phones. Non-optical pressure sensors include piezo-resistive, electromagnetic, resonant solid state and capacitive sensors. These sensors are finding increased application across different sectors including automotive, petrochemicals, consumer electronics, industrial and utilities.

However, these pressure sensors are increasingly facing competition from optical pressure sensors. It is anticipated that non-optical temperature sensors would find increasing demand across different application segments driven by the strong emergence of aftermarket sales and government regulations. Currently, the temperature sensors market is being dominated by contact type sensors such as RTDs (resistance temperature detectors) and thermocouples but non-contact temperature sensing technologies such as infrared (IR) temperature sensors are also expected to find increasing demand in coming future. IR sensors growth is anticipated to be driven by increasing demand in the plastic, food and beverage, and metal industry, among others. In the recent years, emergence of MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) sensors has been a major growth driver for non-optic semiconductor sensors. The growing demand of MEMS sensors is driven by increasing demand for miniaturization of sensors among end-users. A major future opportunity in non-optic semiconductor sensors market is wearable electronics.

North America has been a major market for non-optical semiconductor sensors and is expected to see continued demand over the coming years owing to surge in automotive sales in recent years. Further, increased regulatory pressures in North American region such as mandatory implementation of tire-pressure monitors and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems are also expected to aid in the growth in demand of non-optic sensors over the coming years. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the coming years as the automotive sector in the region is experiencing significant growth in the region. Further, the booming smartphone sales in the region are expected to drive rapid adoption of sensors in the region, especially, MEMS sensors. Key players in this market include Ametek, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., ABB Ltd., AVL List GmbH, Ashcroft, Inc., Continental AG, Emerson Electric Co., Delphi Corp., Endress + Hauser AG, Epcos AG, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Semtech Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor AG, General Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc., Invensys Ltd., Mitsumi Electric Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Measurement Specialties, Inc., Microchip Technology, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Omron Corp., Measurement Specialties, Inc., Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V., Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, Siemens AG, CTS Corporation, Autoliv, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V. and Yokogawa Electric Corp., among others.

