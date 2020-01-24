Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market 2019–2025 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts
Description:-
Oil and gas sector deals with a huge volume of data, which is significantly sensitive as it constitutes to the national income of many countries. Cloud applications are solutions based on Software-as-a-Service platform for storing and accessing critical data. The software solutions offered by cloud-based service providers specifically for oil and gas industry is termed as oil and gas cloud applications. These solutions consist of different offerings from web hosting services offered by local providers to integrated technologies provided by large enterprises with world-class infrastructure.
The world oil and gas cloud applications market is segmented by solution, deployment model, end-customers and geography. The deployment model covered in the market research report consists of hybrid, private and public. Solution type discussed during the study are CRM, ERP, HCM, project management, data analytics and others. Major end-customers served by the oil and gas cloud- based applications include small and medium business enterprises and large enterprises.
In 2018, the global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Cloud Applications development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Oracle
SAP
Microsoft
SAS
HPE
Tibco Software
Tableau
Cisco
Seven Lakes Technologies
Petrocloud
Wellez
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Market segment by Application, split into
CRM
ECM and Collaboration
ERP
GRC
Data Analytics
HCM
PPM
SCM
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
……
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Upstream
1.4.3 Midstream
1.4.4 Downstream
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 CRM
1.5.3 ECM and Collaboration
1.5.4 ERP
1.5.5 GRC
1.5.6 Data Analytics
1.5.7 HCM
1.5.8 PPM
1.5.9 SCM
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Size
2.2 Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Size by Application
Continued……
