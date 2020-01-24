Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Industry

This report studies the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) market is valued at 5180 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 7010 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2018-2025.

Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) refer to the cable those used in the operation of subsea oil or gas plant.

An umbilical, or umbilical cable, is a static or dynamic cable that is the vital link between subsea production and processing systems and the surface, as well as between elements within the larger subsea system via flying leads. Umbilicals are composite cables that have the ability to carry out a large range of processes. Flowlines transport unprocessed fluids from the subsea well to the riser. The riser then transports the fluids to the surface processing system.

Globally, the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) is quite high and held by a few of enterprises. The Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) market was worth $ 5363 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $ 6393 million in 2021. In the next five years, the global consumption of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) will maintain an average 6% annual growth rate.

According to our research and analysis, the leading five companies in the market occupies about 65% of the production value shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Aker Solutions, Technip, FMC Technologies, Prysmian Group and Vallourec.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Umbilicals

Risers and Flowlines

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Shallow Water Oil & Gas Fields

Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

Ultra Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Manufacturers

Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Research Report 2018

1 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF)

1.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Umbilicals

1.2.4 Risers and Flowlines

1.3 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Shallow Water Oil & Gas Fields

1.3.3 Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

1.3.4 Ultra Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

1.4 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Aker Solutions

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Aker Solutions Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Technip

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Technip Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 FMC Technologies

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 FMC Technologies Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Prysmian Group

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Prysmian Group Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Vallourec

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Vallourec Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Nexans

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Nexans Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 JDR

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 JDR Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Oceaneering

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Oceaneering Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF)

Continued…….

