Oilfield Equipment Rental Industry to 2025 : Market Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Opportunities
The rental oilfield equipment is basically used for extraction of oil and gas from the reservoirs. End-users take such equipment on a rental basis to reduce the capital cost incurred.
The report segments the oilfield equipment rental market based on equipment into drilling equipment, pressure & flow control equipment, fishing equipment, and other equipment.
In 2018, the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Oilfield Equipment Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oilfield Equipment Rental development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Schlumberger
Halliburton
Superior Energy Services
Oil States International
Technipfmc
Weatherford International
Parker Drilling
Patterson-UTI Energy
Basic Energy Services
Key Energy Services
John Energy
Circle T Service & Rental
Ensign Energy Services
Bestway Oilfields
KIT Oil & Gas
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Drilling Equipment
Pressure & Flow Control Equipment
Fishing Equipment
Other Equipment
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Drilling Equipment
1.4.3 Pressure & Flow Control Equipment
1.4.4 Fishing Equipment
1.4.5 Other Equipment
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Onshore
1.5.3 Offshore
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size
2.2 Oilfield Equipment Rental Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Oilfield Equipment Rental Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Oilfield Equipment Rental Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Oilfield Equipment Rental Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Oilfield Equipment Rental Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Application
Continued……
