Oilfield Equipment Rental Industry to 2025 : Market Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Opportunities

The rental oilfield equipment is basically used for extraction of oil and gas from the reservoirs. End-users take such equipment on a rental basis to reduce the capital cost incurred.

The report segments the oilfield equipment rental market based on equipment into drilling equipment, pressure & flow control equipment, fishing equipment, and other equipment.

In 2018, the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Oilfield Equipment Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oilfield Equipment Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Superior Energy Services

Oil States International

Technipfmc

Weatherford International

Parker Drilling

Patterson-UTI Energy

Basic Energy Services

Key Energy Services

John Energy

Circle T Service & Rental

Ensign Energy Services

Bestway Oilfields

KIT Oil & Gas

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Drilling Equipment

Pressure & Flow Control Equipment

Fishing Equipment

Other Equipment

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Drilling Equipment

1.4.3 Pressure & Flow Control Equipment

1.4.4 Fishing Equipment

1.4.5 Other Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Onshore

1.5.3 Offshore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size

2.2 Oilfield Equipment Rental Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Oilfield Equipment Rental Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Oilfield Equipment Rental Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Oilfield Equipment Rental Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Oilfield Equipment Rental Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Application

Continued……

