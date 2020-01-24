Patient Engagement Technology 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2025
Patient Engagement is the process that providers and patients working together to improve health. A patient’s greater engagement in healthcare contributes to improved health outcomes, and information technologies can support engagement. Patients want to be engaged in their healthcare decision-making process, and those who are engaged as decision-makers in their care tend to be healthier and have better outcomes.
Patient engagement technology enable patients and their representatives to be involved in their self-care. Engaging patients in their ‘self-care’ significantly increases understanding of their health conditions and allows patients to take informed healthcare related decisions. Implementation of patient engagement technologies allows organizations to quickly and securely share accurate time sensitive information with all the participants in the healthcare delivery process regardless of their role.
In 2018, the global Patient Engagement Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Patient Engagement Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Patient Engagement Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
InteliChart
iTriage
Medfusion
MobileSmith
Skylight Healthcare Systems
PDI Communcations
Tactio Health
Max India
Roche diagnostics Corporation
HDFC ERGO
RELIGARE
Indian Medical Asociation
IQVIA
MHealth Innovation
CVS health
McKEsson
United health group
Amerisource Bergen
Cardinal Health
WalGreens Boots Aliiance
Johnson & Johnson
AGFA HealthCare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Integrated Solutions
Standalone Solutions
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Health Management
Social and Behavioral
Home Health
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
……
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Patient Engagement Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Integrated Solutions
1.4.5 Standalone Solutions
1.4.6 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Patient Engagement Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Health Management
1.5.3 Social and Behavioral
1.5.4 Home Health
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Patient Engagement Technology Market Size
2.2 Patient Engagement Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Patient Engagement Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Patient Engagement Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Patient Engagement Technology Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Patient Engagement Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Patient Engagement Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Patient Engagement Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Patient Engagement Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Patient Engagement Technology Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Patient Engagement Technology Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Patient Engagement Technology Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Patient Engagement Technology Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Patient Engagement Technology Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Patient Engagement Technology Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Patient Engagement Technology Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Patient Engagement Technology Market Size by Application
Continued……
