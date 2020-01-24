Performance Elastomers market size, share, future roadmap, technological innovations and growth forecast to 2023

Report Titled on: Performance Elastomers – Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)

The Performance Elastomers Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market segmentation, size, and share; market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities; service providers, investors, stakeholders, and key market players. The report provides detailed profile assessments and multi-scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.

Overview of Performance Elastomers Market: Global Performance Elastomers Market is accounted for $11.05 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $19.19 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Factors such as technological advancements, growing demand in automotive & transportation sectors and rising disposable income are fueling the market growth. However, huge productions cost is hampering the market growth.

Scope of the Report: Silicone Elastomers segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period attributed to growing usage of silicone elastomers in variety of industries including medical, Building & Construction. Silicone elastomers are mainly available in various forms, such as closed cell sponges, solids, thermally conductive and open cell foams. It offers enriched levels of low extract and purity, which makes it ideal for different applications such as food and drink, biomedical, and pharmaceuticals.

Automotive & Transportation segment commanded the largest market share during the forecast period due to the deployment of strict government policies regarding emission levels. Asia-Pacific is the largest and also fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to rising automotive and transportation sectors in the region. China is expected to be the largest market, whereas India is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific region.

Low production costs and huge population with enhanced middle class lifestyles are driving the market growth in this region.

Performance Elastomers market competition by top manufacturers:

DOW Chemical Company

3M Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Wacker Chemie AG

Mitsui Chemicals

Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Daikin Industries

Ltd.

Zeon Chemicals L.P.

Showa Denko K.K.

JSR Corporation

Polycomp

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Solvay S.A. and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.

Ltd

And More……

On the basis of product and end users/applications, this report displays the production, revenue, price, Performance Elastomers market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

End Users Covered: Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Healthcare, Other End Users

Elastomers Types Covered: Silicone Elastomers, Nitrile-Based Elastomers, Fluoroelastomers, Other Elastomers Types



Performance Elastomers Market 2017 Forecast to 2023 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

