Plastic films and sheets Market Anticipated Forecast To 2026 Based On Historic Data Of The Period 2011-2017

Report Titled on: Plastic films & sheets – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)

The Plastic films & sheets Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market segmentation, size, and share; market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities; service providers, investors, stakeholders, and key market players. The report provides detailed profile assessments and multi-scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.

Overview of Plastic films & sheets Market: Global Plastic Films & Sheets market is expected to grow from $96.44 billion in 2017 to reach $159.26 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.7%.

Increasing use of plastic films & sheets in agriculture industry, rising demand for bioplastic materials, growing requirement for bi-axially oriented films are some factors triggering the market growth. However, stringent regulations, plastic waste disposal and its adverse impact on environment are the restraints inhibiting the market. Moreover, the market has tremendous growth opportunities such as increasing demand for packaged foods & beverages in the emerging economies and rising demand for the product in different industrial verticals.

Scope of the Report: By product, BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) segment is anticipated to grow at faster rate over the forecast period due to its exclusive property of the film, which allows it to elongate in two distinctive directions. These BOPPâs are used in various industries such as packaging, graphic, industrial specialty, electrical and electronics.Based on geography, Asia Pacific region dominated the global market during the forecast period owing to rising population, increasing purchasing power of customers, immense agricultural production and growing infrastructural activities.

Among China and Peru, the emergence of construction companies is anticipated to create growth opportunity for the market in construction applications.

Plastic films & sheets market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Uflex Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Berry Plastics Group

Inc.

Toyobo Co.

Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Amcor Limited

Toray Industries

Inc.

RKW SE

AEP Industries Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Bemis Company

Inc.

Plastic Film Corporation of America

DowDuPont

British Polythene Industries Plc and Novolex

And More……

On the basis of product and end users/applications, this report displays the production, revenue, price, Plastic films & sheets market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Products Covered: PA (Polyamide), PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene), LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene), LLDPE (Linear Low Density Polyethylene), PES (Polyethersulfone), CPP (Cast polypropylene), HDPE (High Density Polyethylene), Other Products

Applications Covered: Packaging , Non-Packaging

Plastic films & sheets Market 2017 Forecast to 2026 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Plastic films & sheets Market report offers following key points:

Plastic films & sheets Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

Market share analysis of the top industry players .

. Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.

Plastic films & sheets Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets. Plastic films & sheets Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

(Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations). Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

based on the market estimations. Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends of Plastic films & sheets market.

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

