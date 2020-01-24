Procurement Outsourcing Global Demand Analysis, Key Driven Factors, Market Scenario, Top Manufacturers Analysis Overview 2025

In 2017, the global Procurement Outsourcing market size was 2820 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6830 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.7% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Procurement Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Procurement Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2334328

Procure to pay (purchase to pay or P2P) is the process of obtaining and managing the raw materials needed for manufacturing a product or providing a service. It involves the transactional flow of data that is sent to a supplier as well as the data that surrounds the fulfillment of the actual order and payment for the product or service, the transfer of specified key procurement activities relating to sourcing and supplier management to a third party — perhaps to reduce overall costs or maybe to tighten the company’s focus on its core competencies. Procurement categorisation and vendor management of indirect materials and services (commonly referred to as Indirect procurement) are typically the most popular outsourced activity.

Cost reduction is the top priority for CPOs as they look to sustain business growth in a slowing market.

Demand for impactful procurement continues to run high, both in terms of managing cost as well as unleashing the potential of the supply market to differentiate business performance. However the traditional constraints of manpower, expertise, and policy driven process are inhibiting.

Cycle times need to be shorter, insight needs to be richer and more agile, and performance needs to be more transparent and efficient.

Whether it’s cognitive analytics to redefine scenario analysis, crowdsourcing to improve reach and creativity, or mobile analytics to unlock real-time performance management, the potential for these digital solutions to transform the procurement value proposition is considerable. Digital solutions should be embraced by CPOs and harnessed to greatly improve the function’s accuracy, speed of execution, and relevance to the greatest business challenges.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Accenture

GEP

Infosys

Capgemini

Genpact

TCS

Xchanging

WNS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Direct Procurement

Indirect Procurement

Market segment by Application, split into

CPG and Retail

BFSI Sector

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Procurement Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Procurement Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Procurement Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-procurement-outsourcing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Direct Procurement

1.4.3 Indirect Procurement

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 CPG and Retail

1.5.3 BFSI Sector

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Procurement Outsourcing Market Size

2.2 Procurement Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Procurement Outsourcing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Procurement Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Procurement Outsourcing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Procurement Outsourcing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Procurement Outsourcing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Procurement Outsourcing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Procurement Outsourcing Key Players in China

7.3 China Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type

7.4 China Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Procurement Outsourcing Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Procurement Outsourcing Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Procurement Outsourcing Key Players in India

10.3 India Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type

10.4 India Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Procurement Outsourcing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Procurement Outsourcing Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Accenture

12.2.1 Accenture Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Procurement Outsourcing Introduction

12.2.4 Accenture Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.3 GEP

12.3.1 GEP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Procurement Outsourcing Introduction

12.3.4 GEP Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 GEP Recent Development

12.4 Infosys

12.4.1 Infosys Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Procurement Outsourcing Introduction

12.4.4 Infosys Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Infosys Recent Development

12.5 Capgemini

12.5.1 Capgemini Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Procurement Outsourcing Introduction

12.5.4 Capgemini Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Capgemini Recent Development

12.6 Genpact

12.6.1 Genpact Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Procurement Outsourcing Introduction

12.6.4 Genpact Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Genpact Recent Development

12.7 TCS

12.7.1 TCS Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Procurement Outsourcing Introduction

12.7.4 TCS Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 TCS Recent Development

12.8 Xchanging

12.8.1 Xchanging Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Procurement Outsourcing Introduction

12.8.4 Xchanging Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Xchanging Recent Development

12.9 WNS

12.9.1 WNS Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Procurement Outsourcing Introduction

12.9.4 WNS Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 WNS Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2334328

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155