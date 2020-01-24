Procurement Outsourcing Global Demand Analysis, Key Driven Factors, Market Scenario, Top Manufacturers Analysis Overview 2025
In 2017, the global Procurement Outsourcing market size was 2820 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6830 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.7% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Procurement Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Procurement Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
Procure to pay (purchase to pay or P2P) is the process of obtaining and managing the raw materials needed for manufacturing a product or providing a service. It involves the transactional flow of data that is sent to a supplier as well as the data that surrounds the fulfillment of the actual order and payment for the product or service, the transfer of specified key procurement activities relating to sourcing and supplier management to a third party — perhaps to reduce overall costs or maybe to tighten the company’s focus on its core competencies. Procurement categorisation and vendor management of indirect materials and services (commonly referred to as Indirect procurement) are typically the most popular outsourced activity.
Cost reduction is the top priority for CPOs as they look to sustain business growth in a slowing market.
Demand for impactful procurement continues to run high, both in terms of managing cost as well as unleashing the potential of the supply market to differentiate business performance. However the traditional constraints of manpower, expertise, and policy driven process are inhibiting.
Cycle times need to be shorter, insight needs to be richer and more agile, and performance needs to be more transparent and efficient.
Whether it’s cognitive analytics to redefine scenario analysis, crowdsourcing to improve reach and creativity, or mobile analytics to unlock real-time performance management, the potential for these digital solutions to transform the procurement value proposition is considerable. Digital solutions should be embraced by CPOs and harnessed to greatly improve the function’s accuracy, speed of execution, and relevance to the greatest business challenges.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Accenture
GEP
Infosys
Capgemini
Genpact
TCS
Xchanging
WNS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Direct Procurement
Indirect Procurement
Market segment by Application, split into
CPG and Retail
BFSI Sector
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Procurement Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Procurement Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Procurement Outsourcing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Direct Procurement
1.4.3 Indirect Procurement
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 CPG and Retail
1.5.3 BFSI Sector
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Procurement Outsourcing Market Size
2.2 Procurement Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Procurement Outsourcing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Procurement Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Procurement Outsourcing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Procurement Outsourcing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Procurement Outsourcing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Procurement Outsourcing Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Procurement Outsourcing Key Players in China
7.3 China Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type
7.4 China Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Procurement Outsourcing Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Procurement Outsourcing Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Procurement Outsourcing Key Players in India
10.3 India Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type
10.4 India Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Procurement Outsourcing Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Procurement Outsourcing Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Accenture
12.2.1 Accenture Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Procurement Outsourcing Introduction
12.2.4 Accenture Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.3 GEP
12.3.1 GEP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Procurement Outsourcing Introduction
12.3.4 GEP Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 GEP Recent Development
12.4 Infosys
12.4.1 Infosys Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Procurement Outsourcing Introduction
12.4.4 Infosys Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.5 Capgemini
12.5.1 Capgemini Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Procurement Outsourcing Introduction
12.5.4 Capgemini Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Capgemini Recent Development
12.6 Genpact
12.6.1 Genpact Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Procurement Outsourcing Introduction
12.6.4 Genpact Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Genpact Recent Development
12.7 TCS
12.7.1 TCS Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Procurement Outsourcing Introduction
12.7.4 TCS Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 TCS Recent Development
12.8 Xchanging
12.8.1 Xchanging Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Procurement Outsourcing Introduction
12.8.4 Xchanging Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Xchanging Recent Development
12.9 WNS
12.9.1 WNS Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Procurement Outsourcing Introduction
12.9.4 WNS Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 WNS Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
