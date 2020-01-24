Rice Protein 2018 Global Market Key Players – Axiom Foods, Shafi Gluco Chem Wuxi Jinnong Biotechnology, Anhui Shunxin Shengyuan, Hunan Huisheng Biotechnology – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Rice Protein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Rice protein industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world rice protein industry.

In consumption market, USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, they occupied 68.83% of the global consumption volume in total.

Rice protein mainly has two types, which include organic rice protein and conventional rice protein. And each type has application industries relatively. With healthcare effect in application process of rice protein, the downstream application industries will need more rice protein products. So, rice protein has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for rice protein are rice and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of rice protein. The production cost of rice protein is also an important factor which could impact the price of rice protein.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Rice Protein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2023, from 120 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Axiom Foods

Shafi Gluco Chem

Wuxi Jinnong Biotechnology

Anhui Shunxin Shengyuan

Hunan Huisheng Biotechnology

Jiangxi Yiwanjia Organic Agricultural

JiangXi HengDing Food

BENEO

Gulshan

OPW Ingredients

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Organic Rice Protein

Conventional Rice Protein

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare Food

Feed

Sports Nutrition

Beverage

