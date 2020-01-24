Rising Demand of Home Healthcare Market: 2019 Encountered Hefty Growth With Growing Industry Opportunities by 2022

A recent report assessed a decisive analysis on “Home Healthcare Market– 2022” published by crystal market research. This report gives a clear understanding of the present market condition which includes of historic and effective market future data trend.

Global Home Healthcare Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Home Healthcare Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Competitive Insights:

3M Health Care,

Sunrise Medical Inc.,

Cardinal Health Inc.,

Medtronic,

National Healthcare crop.,

Air Liquide,

Roche diagnostics corp.,

Arcadia Health Care,

Omron Healthcare Inc.,

Nxstage Medical,

Apria healthcare group,

Arkray Inc.,

Odyssey Healthcare Inc.,

Critical Homecare,

Dickinson and Company, and Amedisys

Industry Trend Outlook –

The global home healthcare market was evaluated around USD 195.55 billion in the 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 459.53 billion by the end of 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.92% over the forecast period. Increasing treatment price is amongst the biggest areas of concern for health organizations and government, and these organizations are determined to control rising healthcare expenditure. Home healthcare is a cost-effective option as compared to costly hospital stays. These services assist to save cost considerably, therefore, expected to act as high impact delivering factor for the global home healthcare industry. Rising workforce concerning to these services interprets the growing home healthcare services demand.

Global Market Is Segmented As Follows:

By Component

• Equipment

o Therapeutic

 Home Respiratory Equipment

 Insulin Delivery Device

 Home IV Pumps

 Home Dialysis Equipment

 Other Therapeutic Equipment

o Diagnostic

 Diabetic Care Unit

 BP Monitors

 Multi Parameter Diagnostic Monitors

 Home Pregnancy and Fertility Kits

 Other Self-Monitoring Equipment

 Apnea and Sleep Monitors

 Holter Monitors

 Heart Rate Maters

 Other

o Mobility Assist

 Wheel Chair

 Home Medical Furniture

 Walking Assist Devices

• Services

 Rehabilitation Services

 Unskilled Home Care

 Respiratory Therapy Services

 Infusion Therapy Services

 Telemetry



Global Home Healthcare Market report based on our unique research methodology delivers thorough analytical scrutiny of the dispersed across several segments. Also, key Home Healthcare Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information and also key development in past years.

Regional Insights:

On a global front, the Home Healthcare Market covers:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Home Healthcare Market, By Component

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Home Healthcare Market, Assessment and Forecast, By Component, 2012-2022

4.3. Equipment

4.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Type, 2012-2022 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

4.3.3. Therapeutic

5. Home Healthcare Market, By Region

Continued…….

Data Mining:

Data is extensively collected through various secondary sources such as annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and other corporate publications. We also refer trade magazines, technical journals, paid databases such as Factiva and Bloomberg, industry trade journals, scientific journals, and social media data to understand market dynamics and industry trends. Further, we also conduct primary research to understand market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and competitive scenario to build our analysis.

List of Tables

Table 1.Home Healthcare Market, By Component ($Million), 2012-2022

Table 2.Equipment Market, By Type ($Million), 2012-2022

Table 3.Equipment Market, By Region ($Million), 2012-2022

Table 4.Therapeutic Market, By Type ($Million), 2012-2022

Table 5.Therapeutic Market, By Region ($Million), 2012-2022

Table 6.Home Respiratory Equipment Market, By Region ($Million)

