Smart Card in Government Global Market 2019 Industry Analysis by Top Venders – Gemalto, Giesecke & Devrient, Oberthur Technologies, Morpho (Safran), VALID and Forecast to 2024

Smart cards are pocket-sized cards that are embedded with integrated circuits. Smart cards can be used in many sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); transportation; government; and healthcare for identification and authentication. They provide individuals with authorized access to secured premises of an organization to ensure data security and confidentiality. Smart cards are used for various applications such as payments and transit ticketing.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smart Card in Government in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

APAC is the largest market for smart cards in the government sector and accounted for around 45% of the overall market share during 2017. Some of the major APAC countries contributing to the market growth are Australia, China, Japan, and India as they face a high risk of fraudulent activities. Factors such as the high adoption of contactless smart cards for near-field communication (NFC) payments will drive the demand for smart cards in the region.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

Oberthur Technologies

Morpho (Safran)

VALID

Eastcompeace

Wuhan Tianyu

Datang

Kona I

CPI Card Group

Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd

Hengbao

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Contact Smart Card

Contactless Smart Card

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Identification and Authentication

Entrance and Exit

Other

