SMB & SME Used Accounting Software Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

Accounting software is a foundational technology for many companies, and as a business grows having a powerful, effective accounting solution becomes increasingly critical. Most accounting software packages offer the same basic features necessary for managing finances: accounts receivable, accounts payable, general ledger, billing and invoicing, purchase and sales orders, and reporting. Beyond basic functionality, the top accounting solutions offer additional features to give users more power, flexibility and customization. Oftentimes accounting solutions are closely integrated with other key software solutions. Most ERP solutions include an extensive accounting module, but buyers should also consider best-of-breed, standalone accounting software.

Accounting solutions target four segments. Entry Level software is the least expensive and with the least number of features and functionality. This segment is now split into desktop applications and online solutions. The Market is separated into Small to Medium Business (SMB) and Small to Medium Enterprise (SME.) Finally, there are the major Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions that are typically deployed in Fortune 500-size companies. In this report, the focus of this article is small to medium sized businesses, so in this report there is not involving the ERP solutions.

According to this study, over the next five years the SMB and SME Used Accounting Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in SMB and SME Used Accounting Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of SMB and SME Used Accounting Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the SMB & SME Used Accounting Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Solutions Accounting Software

On Premise Solutions Accounting Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Manufacturing

Services

Retail

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Intuit, Sage, SAP, Oracle (NetSuite), Microsoft, Infor, Epicor, Workday, Unit4, Xero, Yonyou, Kingdee, Acclivity, FreshBooks, Intacct, Assit cornerstone, Aplicor, Red wing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global SMB & SME Used Accounting Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of SMB & SME Used Accounting Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global SMB & SME Used Accounting Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the SMB & SME Used Accounting Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of SMB & SME Used Accounting Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

