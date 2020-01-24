SOFTWARE-DEFINED EVERYTHING (SDE) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022
This report studies the global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Software-defined everything (SDE) is an umbrella term for a number of technologies that are helping redefine IT. Currently, this group of technologies encompasses software-defined networking (SDN), software-defined storage (SDS), and software-defined data centers (SDDC). Each approach aims to abstract the operating environment from physical infrastructure, while automating the processes that manage the infrastructure. By freeing businesses from proprietary hardware and simplifying the provisioning and management of IT resources, the hope is that software-defined approaches will lead to cost savings, efficiency gains, and improved business agility.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Cisco Systems Inc
Dell Inc
EMC Corp
Extreme Networks
Fujitsu Ltd
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
IBM Corporation
Infoblox
Metaswitch Networks
NEC Corp
Pivot3
VMware Inc
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Consulting
Managed Services
Integration & Deployment
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
ITES
Government
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecom
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Software-Defined Everything (SDE)
1.1 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Overview
1.1.1 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market by Type
1.3.1 Consulting
1.3.2 Managed Services
1.3.3 Integration & Deployment
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 BFSI
1.4.2 ITES
1.4.3 Government
1.4.4 Manufacturing
1.4.5 Retail
1.4.6 Telecom
1.4.7 Others
2 Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Cisco Systems Inc
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Dell Inc
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 EMC Corp
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Extreme Networks
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Fujitsu Ltd
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 IBM Corporation
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Infoblox
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Metaswitch Networks
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 NEC Corp
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Pivot3
3.12 VMware Inc
4 Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Software-Defined Everything (SDE) in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Software-Defined Everything (SDE)
5 United States Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Development Status and Outlook
7 China Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Development Status and Outlook
10 India Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Dynamics
12.1 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Opportunities
12.2 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
