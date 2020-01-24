Solar PV Tracker Market Analysis 2017-2026: Key Manufactures Revenue figures and Sales Statistics with Growth Outlook To 2026

Report Titled on: Solar PV Tracker – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)

The Solar PV Tracker Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market segmentation, size, and share; market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities; service providers, investors, stakeholders, and key market players. The report provides detailed profile assessments and multi-scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.

Overview of Solar PV Tracker Market: Global Solar PV Tracker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2017 to 2026. Emergence of renewable technology, government encouraging the usage of solar power and development of smart cities are the major factors supporting the market growth.

Scope of the Report: A solar tracker is a device that orients a payload toward the Sun. Payloads are generally fresnel reflectors, parabolic troughs, solar panels and mirrors or lenses. For flat-panel photovoltaic systems, trackers are used to minimize the angle of incidence between the incoming sunlight and a photovoltaic panel.

By technology, the increase in investments on renewables and rising installation of solar PV systems will drive the solar PV technology in the solar tracking system market. The demand for the solar PV technology is contributed by the growing population and increase in demand for electricity. Utility segment is the primary end-user of solar PV trackers to increase their efficiency in generating electricity.

Based on region, North America is anticipated to dominate the solar tracking system market due to the extensive investments in additional solar capacity and solar installations. The US and Canada are the major contributors in this region due to the reduction in solar power prices and increased government support that drive the marketâs growth prospects.

Solar PV Tracker market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Convert Italia

PV Hardware

Arctech Solar

First Solar

Soltec

Grupo Clavijo

SunPower

Solar Steel

Scorpius Trackers

Array Technologies

Sun Action Trackers

NEXTracker

NClave

STi Norland

Mahindra Susten

Ideematec

SunLink and Exosun

On the basis of product and end users/applications, this report displays the production, revenue, price, Solar PV Tracker market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Technologies Covered: , Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) , Solar Photovoltaic PV

Solar PV Tracker Market 2017 Forecast to 2026 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

