Solar Salt Market to Incur Meteoric Growth During 2017-2027

Solar Salt Market: Introduction: Solar salts are naturally evaporated salt cultured from the sea water and salt brine. The salt is extracted by trapping the sea water into inland salt lakes which are evaporated under the sun to increase the salt content in the lake, successive salt lakes are used to evaporate out the water content and extract salt. Further in-house processes are used to increase the salt purity. he solar salt is used in all types of end-use including food, agricultural, chloro-alkali, deicing, and others. The solar salt market captures a large share in the global salt demand owing to the ease of production and low selling price. The global solar salt market is expected to stay steady over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from chloro-alkali industry and food industry. The Asia Pacific has anticipated the global solar salt market resulted by its large chloro-alkali industry and huge consumer base for solar salt in retail segment.

Solar Salt Market: Segmentation: The solar salt market is segmented on the basis of source, form, application, and end-use.

Segmentation on the basis of source in solar salt market is sea water and underground brine. The sea water segment is expected to dominate the global solar salt market owing to its conventional source and in-exhaustive source for salt. The brine salt is expected to see a substantial growth rate owing to its high purity level which is largely welcomed into chloro-alkali industry.

On the basis of form, the global solar salt market is segmented into fine, granular and pellet. The fine form is expected to see high global demand owing to its large application over industrial and household end-uses. The pellet form is expected to see substantial growth in rising feed producing regions.

On the basis of application the solar salt market is segmented into chemical processing, de-icing, water treatment (inc. softening), oil & gas, agriculture, flavoring agent, and others. The chemical processing industry to dominate the global solar salt market resulted in the high demand for sodium chloride in the industry for production of chlorine, caustic soda and other derivatives. Water softening agent segment to witness high CAGR growth owing to the penetration of water softening equipment’s into the developing countries.

On the basis of end-use, the solar salt market is segmented into household and commercial. The commercial is further sub-segmented into chemical industry, food industry, textile industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others. The commercial segment to dominate the global solar salt market in terms of value share owing to a large number of applications in various industry. The chemical industry is expected to dominate the commercial segment owing to it large annual demand and expansion of production into developing regions.

Solar Salt Market: Region-wise Outlook: The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global solar salt market owing to the presence of huge population and chloro-alkali in the region. North America and Europe to capture a large share in the global solar salt aligned to North America’s largest per capita salt consumption and Europe’s mature chloro-alkali industry. Growing industries in Latin America and process food production is expected to result in substantial growth rate for solar salt over the forecast period.

Solar Salt Market: Drivers and Restraints: The solar salt market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand in the chemical and food industry globally. Also, large volume consumption in household to keep steady demand for solar salt with the growing population in the developing region. The increasing penetration of water treatment equipment in new geographies and penetration of water softeners into household is expected to increase demand for solar salt, globally. The global solar salt market is expected to witness restraint from the high purity vacuum salt owing to its increasing application at the industrial level.

Solar Salt Market: Key Players: The global player for the Solar Salt market are K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Cheetham Salt Ltd. (CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc.), Compass Minerals International, Inc., Nirma Ltd., Dampier Salt (Rio Tinto), Onslow salt (Mitsui & Co. Ltd.), Cimsal Indústria Salineira, Egypt Salt Export, Tata Chemicals Ltd., United Salt Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, and Kensalt Ltd.