Supplier Relationship Management Software 2018 Global Market Key Players – Adjuno, Intelex Technologies, Epicor Software Corporation, MasterControl, Epicor, Ariba Inc – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

In 2017, the global Supplier Relationship Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Supplier Relationship Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supplier Relationship Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Adjuno

Intelex Technologies

Epicor Software Corporation

MasterControl

Epicor

Ariba Inc.

JDA Software Group

Oracle Corp.

SAP AG

Iasta Inc.

Zycus Inc.

Neocase Software

Computer Sciences Corp

Biznet Solutions

Whiztec Software

Request For Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3457536-global-supp…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate Enterprise

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Supplier Relationship Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Supplier Relationship Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3457536-global-supplier-re…

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Corporate Enterprise

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Government and Defense

1.5.5 Education

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size

2.2 Supplier Relationship Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

https://www.openpr.com/news/1298454/Supplier-Relationship-Management-Software-2018-Global-Market-Key-Players-Adjuno-Intelex-Technologies-Epicor-Software-Corporation-MasterControl-Epicor-Ariba-Inc-Analysis-and-Forecast-to-2025.html

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Adjuno

12.1.1 Adjuno Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Adjuno Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Adjuno Recent Development

12.2 Intelex Technologies

12.2.1 Intelex Technologies Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 Intelex Technologies Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Intelex Technologies Recent Development

12.3 Epicor Software Corporation

12.3.1 Epicor Software Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 Epicor Software Corporation Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Epicor Software Corporation Recent Development

12.4 MasterControl

12.4.1 MasterControl Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 MasterControl Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 MasterControl Recent Development

12.5 Epicor

12.5.1 Epicor Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 Epicor Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Epicor Recent Development

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)