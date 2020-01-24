Supplier Relationship Management Software 2018 Global Market Key Players – Adjuno, Intelex Technologies, Epicor Software Corporation, MasterControl, Epicor, Ariba Inc – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
In 2017, the global Supplier Relationship Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Supplier Relationship Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supplier Relationship Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Adjuno
Intelex Technologies
Epicor Software Corporation
MasterControl
Epicor
Ariba Inc.
JDA Software Group
Oracle Corp.
SAP AG
Iasta Inc.
Zycus Inc.
Neocase Software
Computer Sciences Corp
Biznet Solutions
Whiztec Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Corporate Enterprise
Healthcare
Government and Defense
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Supplier Relationship Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Supplier Relationship Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Corporate Enterprise
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Government and Defense
1.5.5 Education
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size
2.2 Supplier Relationship Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Adjuno
12.1.1 Adjuno Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Adjuno Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Adjuno Recent Development
12.2 Intelex Technologies
12.2.1 Intelex Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Intelex Technologies Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Intelex Technologies Recent Development
12.3 Epicor Software Corporation
12.3.1 Epicor Software Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Epicor Software Corporation Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Epicor Software Corporation Recent Development
12.4 MasterControl
12.4.1 MasterControl Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 MasterControl Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 MasterControl Recent Development
12.5 Epicor
12.5.1 Epicor Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Epicor Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Epicor Recent Development
Continued…….
