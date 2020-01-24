Top Manufacturers of Baby Ointment, With Market Sales, Revenue, and Price: Burtss Bees, Johnson and Johnson, Sebapharma, Beiersdorf
About Baby Ointment:
Baby ointments are usually used to prevent diaper rash, dry skin, heat rash, eczema and insect bites. The skin of the babies and the adult differ in many respects. The skin of the babies is over sensitive and there is a tendency of flaking and peeling of the skin during the first three weeks just after birth. The problems in skin of babies mainly occur due wrapping them in tightly fitting garments in order to keep them warm and prevent growth of any kind of bacteria. From the functional point of view, baby ointment products are mainly used to protect the baby skin from the hostile environment and also cleaning the skin thoroughly to prevent bacterial growth.
Some of the Major companies which drives the Baby Ointment industry are Burtss Bees, Johnson & Johnson, Sebapharma, Beiersdorf, Himalaya, Naterra International,.
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Massage Oils
Lotions
Medicinal Creams
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Eczema
Heat Rash
Diaper Rash
Dry Skin
Cuts
Insect Bites
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
