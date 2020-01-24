TV Analytics Market 2019: Comprehensive Study On IBM, Google, Nielsen, Zapr Media Labs, Alphonso Inc., TVSquared, Amobee, 605, Clarivoy, TVbeat, Blix, DCMN, H-Tech, AnalyticOwl, Edgeware AB, Realytics, Sorenson Media, FourthWall Media And Others

TV analytics can be described as an analysing system that covers the viewer’s preferences and analyses the product & brand exposure for the companies, while delivering more of the same content from the preferred viewing content of the user. The platform analyses the raw data based on the location the user is viewing the content from and delivers the analysis for the same to the enterprise.

Market Analysis: Global TV Analytics Market

Global TV analytics market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.79 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.61 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of competition between enterprises and impact of social media on marketing & branding of products.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, 605 announced the launch of a new approach for measuring the effects of TV advertising in relation to marketing, and sales of the products. The “605 Impact Index”, is expected to clearly deliver the impacts of TV advertising for the clients.

In February 2018, The Nielsen Company (US) LLC, announced the launch of “Nielsen Branded Integration Intel” a solution for the evaluation of advertising and product & brand exposures across the various networks.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global TV Analytics Market

IBM Corporation, Google, The Nielsen Company (US) LLC, Zapr, ALPHONSO INC., TVSquared, Amobee Inc., 605, Clarivoy, TVBEAT INC., Blix, DCMN, H-Tech, FiscOwl LLC, Edgeware AB, Realytics, Sorenson Media, FourthWall Media, Parrot Analytics Limited, iSpot.tv Inc., Admo.tv, Conviva Inc, iQ Media Group Inc., BrightLine Partners LLC And Others

Competitive Analysis: Global TV Analytics Market

Global TV analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of TV analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Significant rise in usage of social media and its positive impact on branding and marketing of products is expected to drive the market growth

Rising intensity of business competition resulting in better results & analyzation of marketing and branding is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of installed and working digital infrastructure required for the processing of TV analytics is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of technically skilled and knowledgeable professionals and personnel required to evaluate the processes of TV analytics is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global TV Analytics Market

By TV Transmission Types Cable TV, Satellite TV/DTH (Direct-To-Home), IPTV (Internet Protocol Television), OTT (Over-The-Top)

By Components Software, Services Managed Services Professional Services Support & Maintenance, Consulting

By Applications Competitive Intelligence, Churn Prevention & Behavior Analysis, Customer Lifetime Management, Campaign Management, Content Development, Audience Forecasting, Others Brand Effectiveness, Customized Pricing

By Deployment Models On-Premises, Cloud

By Geography North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa



