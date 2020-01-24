Us Costume Jewelry Market to Register a Robust Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Persistence Market Research’s report on US costume jewelry market delivers key insights on the dynamic growth of market under influence of multiple factors. The market, which is presently valued over US$ 13,500 Mn, is anticipated to showcase an absolute incremental opportunity of more than US$ 600 Mn in 2017 over 2016.

According to the report, the costume jewelry market in US will grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. Proliferation of e-commerce and online distribution channels has propelled the market’s potential, while technologies facilitating computerized generation of jewelry designs have developed lucrative growth opportunities. During the forecast period, the US costume jewelry is projected to exhibit a value CAGR of 5.2%.

The multi-billion dollar media & entertainment industry in the US unmistakably grabs the attention of almost every other person in the world. From Hollywood to its fashion & showbiz, US has always welcomed innovative designs that transform one’s appearance into remarkable stance. The demand for costume jewelry in the US is expected to gain traction, in the years to come, as leading edge accessories will continue to replace traditional ornaments. Persistence Market Research’s latest publication, titled “Costume Jewelry Market: US Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2010-2024,” estimates that by the end of 2024, the costume jewelry market in US will have netted revenues worth over US$ 20,289.3 Mn.

Globally-recognized fashion labels such as Chanel S.A., Gianni Versace S.p.A, Hermes International AS, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, and Gucci are also observed to be key players in US costume jewelry market. Other leading manufacturers of costume jewelry in the US, such as Pandora A/S, ZARA ESPANA SA, Hennes & Mauritz Ab, Guess Inc., and Alex and Ani, LLC, are also profiled as prominent players in this report.

