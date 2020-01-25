2018-2023 Pouch Packaging Market Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2023

Latest Market Report on Global Pouch Packaging Market – Segmented by Material Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PVC), End User (Food, Beverages, Household care), and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023)

The Pouch Packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key Developments in the Pouch Packaging Market:

November 2017 – Berry Plastics Corporation acquired Clopay Plastics, a maker of breathable films, elastic films, and laminates, for USD 475 million that includes manufacturing operations in Nashville, Tenn, Augusta, Ky., Aschersleben, Dombuhl, Sao Paula, Suzhou, China, and Germany.

September 2017 – Bemis with Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics as well as Ploykar Inc. to recycle plastic scrap.

Top Pouch Packaging Manufacturers Covered in this report:

AEP Industries Inc.

Amcor Limited

Ampac Holdings

LLC

Bemis Company

Inc.

Berry Plastics Corporation

Mondi PLC

Tetra Laval International S.A.

RPC Group PLC

Alcoa Inc.

Reynolds Group Holdings

Crown Holdings Incorporated

