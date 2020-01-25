2026 Forecasting for Hub Motor Market Share | Demand, Analysis by Topmost Manufacturers, Regions, Product Type, ApplicationHub Motor Market Current Market Size, Leading Brands and Future Market Value 2017-2026

Report Titled on: Hub motor – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)

The Hub Motor Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market segmentation, size, and share; market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities; service providers, investors, stakeholders, and key market players. The report provides detailed profile assessments and multi-scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.

Overview of Hub Motor Market: Global Hub Motor Market is accounted for $7.45 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.28 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors driving the market growth include increasing sales of electric two wheelers globally, increased driving range and government purchase incentives for electric two wheelers.

However, factors such as lack of awareness of general population related to motorcycle hub motors is restraining the market growth.

Scope of the Report: The Hub Motor is normally used in an electric motorcycle to offer traction by converting stored electric energy to motion power. Hub Motor are integrating into the wheel-hub to provide traction, it has mostly two type of possibilities or arrangements of fitting in an electric which is straight connection and wheel hub with an extra gearbox. During Direct connection low-speed with elevated torque can be attained though incorporation of wheel hub with an additional gearbox facilitates speed and torque accordingly to user requirement.

This hub motor helps in dropping the fuel consumption and also reduces maintenance costs of the motorcycle and that extend the motorcycle life. The hub motor arrangement is a major step towards vehicular emission control. Furthermore, the sizes, elasticity, power efficient and lightweight are the advantages of the traction through hub motor.

Based on Sales Channel, OEM segment held considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the hub motor being in the advance phase. In addition, greater life span and usages of this equipment is anticipated to drive the OEM segment growth. Additionally, major expansion of the automotive production and increasing export of Electric Vehicles from the Japan, Korea and China are projected to grow the OEM segment for the market. By Geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have prominent growth in the global market due to rush in adoption of electric buses in emerging economies of this region. In addition, rising imports and exports of electric vehicles due to rise in pollution and to find alternative to gasoline vehicles that emit huge pollutants in the atmosphere is another factor responsible for the growth of this market in this region.

Hub Motor market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Schaeffler

Elaphe Ltd

Michelin Group

Jiashan Neopower International Trade

QS Motor

Go Swissdrive

MAC Motor

TDCM Corporation

NTN Corporation

Tajima EV

Robert Bosch

Leaf Motor

Enertrac Corporation

Fuji-Ta

Merida

Heinzmann

Zero Motorcycles

Luna Cycle

Tainjin Golden Wheel

Accell Group

Pon Bike Group and Victory Motorcycles

And More……

On the basis of product and end users/applications, this report displays the production, revenue, price, Hub Motor market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Motors Covered: Gearless Hub Motor, Geared Hub Motor

Power Outputs Covered: Above 3000 W, 1000â3000 W, Below 1000 W

Installations Covered: Rear Hub Motor, Front Hub Motor, All Drive

Sales Channels Covered: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

Method of Coolingâs covered: Air Cooled, Water Cooled

Torques Covered: More than 700 Nm, Less than 700 Nm

Electric Vehicle Types Covered: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Vehicle (BEV)

Brakings Covered: Conventional Braking, Regenerative Braking

Vehicle Types Covered: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Two-wheelers

Hub Motor Market 2017 Forecast to 2026 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

