3D Scanner Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2016-2026

3D scanners are any device that measure the tangible things using light, laser or x-ray and create dense point clouds or polygon meshes. 3D scanners are also known as 3D digitizers, white light scanners, laser scanners, LIDAR, industrial CT, and others. There exist numerous distinct methods for 3D scanning, based on diverse principles of imaging. While some technologies are perfect for short-range scanning, others are better for long- or mid-range scanning. 3D scanning technology finds application at any point in a manufacturing cycle and helps save time, material and money. 3D scanning results in enhanced quality, and improved fitting parts which require less cost for production. By utilizing 3D scanning, the cost of a typical manufacturing design cycle can be reduced by 75%. 3D scanning offers several advantages such as quick capture of all physical measurements of any physical object, time-saving design work, and assurance of parts manufacturing with precise measurements which is triggering the demand for 3D scanners.

3D Scanner Market: Segmentation

3D scanner market is segmented on the basis of type, application, range, vertical and region. On the basis of type, 3D scanner market can be segmented into optical scanner, laser scanner, and structured light scanner. According to application, 3D scanner market can be segmented into rapid prototyping, face body scanner, quality inspection, reverse engineering and other applications. 3D Scanner market can be segmented according to vertical which includes manufacturing, media & entertainment, healthcare, and aerospace & defense. By range, the global 3D scanner market can be segmented into short-range, medium-range and long-range scanners. Regionally, 3D scanner market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

3D Scanner Market: Regional Outlook

Driven by the surge in demand by manufacturing vertical, 3D scanner market is anticipated to witness high growth during the projected period. North America accounted for a major percentage of the global 3D scanner market in 2014. Structured light scanner is expected to create favorable opportunities for 3D scanner manufacturers over the forecast period. Latin America and Asia Pacific are expected to contribute significantly to global market growth over the projection period.

3D Scanner Market: Drivers

Technological advancement and development of handheld 3D scanners is expected to drive growth of global 3D scanner market. Reverse engineering services are witnessing high adoption due to widespread industrial applications in sectors such as automobile, manufacturing, defence, and aerospace. Also, face/body scanners are expected to gain traction during the projection period with widening applications in healthcare industry and in security surveillance. However, high initial prices of 3D scanners are limiting the industrial adoption of the product and is expected to be a restraint for the global 3D scanner market during the forecast period.

3D Scanner Market: Key Players

The key vendors in the 3D scanner market include Maptek Pty Ltd., 3D Systems Inc., Autodesk Inc., 3D Digital Corporation, Faro Technologies, Creaform Inc. (Ametek Inc.), Konica Minolta, Inc., ShapeGrabber (Quality Vision International) and Direct Dimensions Inc. Key players operating in the 3D scanner market follow the approach of introducing novel and economical products, thereby expanding product portfolio for superior market penetration. Furthermore, mergers & acquisitions and strategic partnership are other strategies followed by major 3D scanner providers to gain competitive edge.