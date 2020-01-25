5G Market Business Overview and Challenges Outlook to 2023 – AT&T Airtel, BT, China Mobile, China Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, du, Korea Telecom, Sprint, Saudi Telecom, SK Telecom, Telstra, Vodafone, Verizon

5G Market report is in-depth study on how the status is for the industry. This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It also includes profiles of leading companies and brands that are driving the market with their recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations.

5G networks are the next generation of mobile internet connectivity, offering faster speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices than ever before.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

• AT&T

• Airtel

• BT

• China Mobile

• China Telecom

• Deutsche Telekom

• du

• Korea Telecom

• Sprint

• Saudi Telecom

• SK Telecom

• Telstra

• Vodafone

• Verizon

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• mMTC and URLLC

• eMBB

• FWA

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Smart Cities

• Connected Factories

• Smart Buildings

• Connected Vehicles

• Connected Healthcare

• Connected Retail

• Smart Utilities

• Broadband

• Voice

Table of Content:

15G Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3Global 5G Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4Global 5G Market Size by Regions

5 North America 5G Revenue by Countries

6 Europe 5G Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific 5G Revenue by Countries

8 South America 5G Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue 5G by Countries

10Global 5G Market Segment by Type

11Global 5G Market Segment by Application

12Global 5G Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15Appendix

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the 5G market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the 5G market by product type and applications/end industries.

The major factors expected to drive the 5G services market growth are the rising demand for reliable and ultra-low latency connectivity services and increasing use of connected IoT devices.

The global 5G market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of 5G.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

