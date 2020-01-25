Acrylic Adhesives Market 2019 Global Research & Top Manufacturers: Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Bostik, ITW ITW, Sika, 3M, Huntsman Corporation, Avery Dennison, Pidilite Industries Limited, Toagosei America, Inc., Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Permabond Engineering Adhesives

Global Acrylic adhesives Market Report is a complete background analysis of Acrylic adhesives industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Global Acrylic adhesives Market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.

The global acrylic adhesives market accounted for USD 8.32billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Acrylic adhesives are resin based compounds comprising of acrylic or methyl acrylic polymers. They are mostly suited for prolonged ultraviolet exposure and elevated temperatures, offering solvent resistance and also the long term stability. Acrylic adhesives are used in the several industries such as paper and packaging, construction, transportation, medical, and electronics.

Market Segmentation: Global Acrylic Adhesives Market

The acrylic adhesives market is segmented on the basis of product type into temporary acrylic adhesive and permanent acrylic adhesive. Permanent acrylic adhesive is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of forms, the market is segmented into liquid, paste and tape. Liquid adhesives segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into Water-based, Solvent-based, Reactive and Others.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into acrylic polymer emulsion, cyan acrylic, meth acrylic, up curable acrylic. Acrylic polymer emulsion is further segmented into pure acrylic, styrene acrylics, and vinyl acrylics. Cyan acrylic adhesives are further segmented into ethyl cyanoacrylate, methyl cyanoacrylate, other cyanoacrylates, meth acrylic adhesives and up curable acrylic adhesives. Other cyanoacrylates are further sub-segmented into n-butyl cyanoacrylate and octal cyanoacrylate.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into paper & packaging, construction, transportation, medical, consumer, woodworking, electronics, and others. Other applications are further segmented into bookbinding, signage and leather & footwear.

On the basis of geography, the acrylic adhesives market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players in the acrylic adhesives market includes Henkel AG & Company, H.B. Fuller, BostikSA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Sika AG, 3M Company, Huntsman Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Pidilite Industries, Toagosei Co., Ltd., Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC, Permabond LLC and many more.

The global acrylic adhesives market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

