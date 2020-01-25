Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Overview, Opportunities and Regional Forecast by Companies, Consumer upto 2025

ABS is a kind of polymer obtained through the copolymerization of three kinds of monomers, namely acrylonitrile, butadiene and styrene. Each of these three monomers has a specific property: the addition of acrylonitrile can improve the anti-corrosion and rigidity properties, butadiene promotes the shock resistance and styrene will contribute the material good fineness. It is among the low cost engineering plastic that is easy to machine and fabricate.

ABS is an ideal material for structural applications when impact resistance, strength, and stiffness are required. It is widely used for machining pre-production prototypes such as the auto dashboard since it has excellent dimensional stability and is easy to paint and glue. Natural (beige) ABS and black ABS are FDA compliant for use in food processing applications. Besides, it is widely used in the toys and electron industries including the PC enclosure.

First, in the world wide, Taiwan is a large provider with the largest ABS manufacturer CHIMEI, the mainland production of China is the largest ABS producing region with a global ratio of 30.22% in 2014. USA and West Europe occupy an unstable position with their production market percentage of 8.38% and 8.27% respectively in 2014. Second, all manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufacturers can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Third, the import and export percent of this industry is high. Taking China as example, since the demand in China grows fast. Taiwan is the largest import origin for China. The global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Get PDF Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/948678/global-acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene-abs-market

The following manufacturers are covered:

CHIMEI

Styrolution

LG Chemical

Trinseo

SABIC

Toray

Formosa

JSR

KKPC

UMG ABS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Emulsion Graft Copolymerization

Bulk Copolymerization

Segment by Application

Automobiles Industry

Electronic Industry

Benefits of Purchasing QY Research Report

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Get Customized Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/948678/global-acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene-abs-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com