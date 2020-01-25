Activated Alumina Spheres Market Growing at 4.3% % CAGR Will Hit 790 million in 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 30, 2019 (satPRnews) – QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Activated Alumina Sphere market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

Activated alumina is used for a wide range of adsorbent and catalyst applications including the adsorption of catalysts in polyethylene production, in hydrogen peroxide production, as a selective adsorbent for many chemicals including arsenic, fluoride and in sulfur removal from gas streams (Claus Catalyst process). Finally Activated Alumina are also used as filters for fluoride, arsenic and selenium in drinking water. Refining is the largest application of Activated alumina which takes market share of 29.37% in 2016. Air Separation and Petrochemicals are also important downstream market with market share of 22.46% and 20.75% respectively.

The global Activated Alumina Spheres market is valued at 570 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 790 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Activated Alumina Spheres volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Activated Alumina Spheres market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Axens ,CHALCO ,Huber ,BASF SE ,Porocel Industries ,Sumimoto ,Jiangsu Jingjing New Material ,Jiangsu Sanji ,Sorbead India

Key Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Segment by Type : Φ≤5mm ,5mm＜Φ≤8mm ,Φ＞8mm

Key Segment by Application : Refining ,Air Separation ,Natural Gas ,Petrochemicals ,Other

