Active Dry Yeast Market Outlook Analysis, Development by Companies and Comparative Forecast by 2025

Active dry yeast is a yeast product which is dehydrated and dried by squeezing from the fresh yeast. The dry yeast products are mainly used in baker, brewer, wine, feed, pharmaceuticals industry etc. The global production of active dry yeast increases from 589.7 MT in 2010 to 862.5 MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 9.27%. EU and China are the major manufacturing market in the world. Lessaffre Group is the world leader, which holds the 21.22% production market share in 2014.
AB Mauri is the second biggest manufacturer with production share of 16.63% in 2014 and Angel Yeast is the China leader with production share of 10.81% in 2014. The big companies like Lessaffre Group and AB Mauri set many overseas bases, while Angel Yeast has built a production in Egypt. The US total production of active dry yeast increases from 64.4 MT in 2010 to 100.5 MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 10.96%. Midwest holds 45.67% production share of US total production in 2014 while South of US holds 26.47%.
Lessaffre Group (USA) and AB Mauri (USA) are the main manufacturers in the US. The global Active Dry Yeast market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
This report focuses on Active Dry Yeast volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Active Dry Yeast market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Lessaffre Group
AB Mauri
Lallemand
Leiber
Pakmaya
Alltech
DCL Yeast
DSM
Algist Bruggeman
Kerry Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Food grade
Feed grade
Segment by Application
Bakery fermentation
Feed fermentation
Wine fermentation
