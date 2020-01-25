Advanced Process Control (APC) Software 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 9.43% and Forecast to 2021

APC software is an integrated tool used to enhance the efficiency of process management and plant operations. Several organizations across several industries such as chemicals, oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, and food and beverages use APC software to enhance their productivity. Effective deployment of APC software enables organizations to reduce downtime and increase productivity by enabling optimum resource utilization.

The analysts forecast the global APC software market to grow at a CAGR of 9.43 percent over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this report

The global APC software market can be segmented into four based on end-users: oil and gas, chemicals, power, and others (cement, pulp and paper, and food and beverages).

The report, Global APC Software Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the global APC software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key vendors

• ABB

• Honeywell International

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

Other prominent vendors

• Aspen Technology

• General Electric

• Rockwell Automation

• Rudolph Technologies

• Yokogawa Electric

Market driver

• Need to reduce costs

Market challenge

• Volatility in oil and gas prices

Market trend

• Use of analytics in APC

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors

