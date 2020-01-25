Advanced Process Control (APC) Software 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 9.43% and Forecast to 2021
APC software is an integrated tool used to enhance the efficiency of process management and plant operations. Several organizations across several industries such as chemicals, oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, and food and beverages use APC software to enhance their productivity. Effective deployment of APC software enables organizations to reduce downtime and increase productivity by enabling optimum resource utilization.
The analysts forecast the global APC software market to grow at a CAGR of 9.43 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this report
The global APC software market can be segmented into four based on end-users: oil and gas, chemicals, power, and others (cement, pulp and paper, and food and beverages).
The report, Global APC Software Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the global APC software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key vendors
• ABB
• Honeywell International
• Schneider Electric
• Siemens
Other prominent vendors
• Aspen Technology
• General Electric
• Rockwell Automation
• Rudolph Technologies
• Yokogawa Electric
Market driver
• Need to reduce costs
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Volatility in oil and gas prices
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Use of analytics in APC
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market overview
03.2 Product offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market research process
04.2 Research methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market overview
06.2 Market size and forecast
06.3 Five forces analysis
07. Market Segmentation by End-user
07.1 Global APC software market by end-user 2014-2019
07.2 Global APC software market in oil and gas industry
07.2.1 Market size and forecast
07.3 Global APC software market in chemical industry
07.3.1 Market size and forecast
07.4 Global APC software market in power industry
07.4.1 Market size and forecast
07.5 Global APC software market in other industries
07.5.1 Market size and forecast
08. Geographical Segmentation
08.1 Segmentation of global APC software market by geography 2014-2019
08.2 APC software market in Americas
08.2.1 Market size and forecast
08.3 APC software market in APAC
08.3.1 Market size and forecast
08.4 APC software market in EMEA
08.4.1 Market size and forecast
09. Buying Criteria
10. Market Growth Drivers
11. Drivers and their Impact
12. Market Challenges
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
14. Market Trends
15. Trends and their Impact
16. Vendor Landscape
16.1 Competitive scenario
16.1.1 Mergers and acquisitions
16.2 Other prominent vendors
17. Key Vendor Analysis
..…..Continued
