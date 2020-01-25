Anti-Microbial Coatings Market Growing at 7.2% CAGR Will Hit 6490 million US$ by the end of 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 30, 2019 (satPRnews) – QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Anti-Microbial Coatings market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

Anti-Microbial Coatings is the type of coatings with a substance that acts to inhibit the growth of microorganisms and suppresses microorganism reproduction.

We made a series of functional calculation and deduced the past 5 year’s data with scientific model. North America was the largest revenue market with a market share of 25.88% in 2012 and 24.91% in 2017 with an increase of -0.98 %. Europe and China ranked the second and third market with the market share of 23.61% and 18.62% in 2016.

Anti-Microbial Coatings companies are mainly from Europe and United States, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are AkzoNobel N.V, BASF SE, PPG Industries Inc., with the revenue market share of 18.14%, 9.31% and 6.50% in 2016.

The growth of the Anti-Microbial Coatings market is largely driven by downstream applications. What is more, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of new kinds of coatings as they are eco-friendly and cost-efficient.

Although sales of Anti-Microbial Coatings brought some opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who has not technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Anti-Microbial Coatings field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. What is more, the company in this industry should pay attention to their R&D, innovation and services, then they may get the competition advantage, and get a bigger market share.

The global Anti-Microbial Coatings market is valued at 3720 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6490 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : AkzoNobel N.V ,BASF SE ,PPG Industries Inc. ,Arch Lonza ,DuPont ,Microban International Ltd. ,The Dow Chemical Company ,Axalta ,The Sherwin-Williams Company ,Sureshield Coatings Company ,Nippon Paint Company Ltd ,SKK ,Bio Shield Tech ,Biointeractions ,Specialty Coating Systems

Key Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Segment by Application : ndoor Air Quality ,Medical/Healthcare ,Construction ,Food ,Others

