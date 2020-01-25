Antioxidants Market Trends, Growth Rate at CAGR, Overview, Regional and Restraint Analysis by 2025
Antioxidants are a class of chemical compounds additives, used to delay or inhibit the oxidation of polymers then to prevent aging and prolong the service life of the polymers. In this report, the antioxidants include industrial antioxidants and food antioxidants. Antioxidants downstream industry is mainly rubber processing, plastic additives, fuel additives, food additives etc.
In recent years, the rubber processing industry has developed rapidly. The demand for antioxidants will correspondingly increase. EU and North America are the main consumption markets in recent years. This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer.
The global Antioxidants market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
This report focuses on Antioxidants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antioxidants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Chemtura
SONGWON
SI (Albemarle)
CYTEC (SOLVAY)
Akzonobel
Clariant
Lanxess
Dow
Adeka
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Synthetic Antioxidants
Natural Antioxidants
Segment by Application
Plastic Additives
Fuel Additives
Food Additives
