Aseptic Packaging Market to expand at a 10.0% CAGR over the forecast period 2017 to 2024 and envisaged to reach US$80.49 bn by 2024, from an estimated US$41.31 in 2017

Global Aseptic Packaging Market: Overview

Aseptic packaging was introduced in the 1940s. The process was subsequently improvised to suit the needs of end-user industries. Aseptic packaging primarily includes paperboard, aluminum, polypropylene, calcium carbonate (by few manufacturers), borosilicate glass (for pharmaceutical packaging), and ethylene vinyl alcohol. The packages primarily consist of six to seven layers of the materials mentioned above. They are arranged in orderly fashion. Currently, food, beverages, and dairy are the key industries that employ aseptic packaging; however, the pharmaceutical industry leads the end-user segment. The aseptic packaging market is primarily dominated by Asia Pacific; it is followed by Europe and North America, due to the high growth of downstream industries in these regions.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for aseptic packaging at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2024, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global aseptic packaging market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for aseptic packaging during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the aseptic packaging market at the global and regional level.

Global Aseptic Packaging Market: Key Research Aspects

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global aseptic packaging market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the aseptic packaging market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-user industries are benchmarked based on their market revenue, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global aseptic packaging market by segmenting it in terms of products such as carton; bags & pouches; bottles; vials; prefilled syringes & ampoules, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for aseptic packaging in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual products and end-user industries in all regions.

The report provides the estimated market size of aseptic packaging for 2017 and forecast for the next seven years. The global market size of aseptic packaging has been provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue has been defined in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key products and end-user industries of aseptic packaging. Market size and forecast for products and end-user industries have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Global Aseptic Packaging Market: Research Methodologies

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, TPE magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Aseptic Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global aseptic packaging market. Key players in the aseptic packaging market include Tetra Pak, Sealed Air Corporation, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., ELOPAK Group, Ecolean AB, Molopak, Schott AG, IPI, SIG Combibloc Group AG, and Dizaynpak Baski Ve Ambalaj Teknolojileri A.S. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

For this study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Aseptic Packaging Market – Product Analysis

Bottles (Glass, Plastic)

Cartons

Vials, Prefilled Syringes & Ampoules

Bags & Pouches

Others (Cups)

Aseptic Packaging Market – End-user Analysis

Food

Dairy

Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others (Personal Care, etc.)

Aseptic Packaging Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Mexico Canada

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



