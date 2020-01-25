Automotive Air Vent Assembly Market Manufacturing Growth and Development 2017 – 2027

An Automotive air vent assembly is a part of an automotive HVAC system. It opens up in the interior cabin of a vehicle through which cool air is passed. It’s simple in construction, made from light weight plastic materials and has provisions to control the flow of air through flaps. The early concept of the placement of automotive air vent assembly within the cabin of a vehicle used to be primarily at the centre of the dashboard. However, radical changes in the automotive HVAC units coupled with increasing demand from end users for comfort, has made it possible to install an automotive air vent assembly in multiple locations. The manufacturers of automotive air vent assemblies design their product in such a way that it does not deform or warp under both hot air and cold air for a prolonged period of time.

Automotive Air Vent Assembly Market Dynamics

The automotive industry is one of the most dynamic industrial verticals in the manufacturing sector. The influence of the automotive industry is such that it has led to the growth of a separate industry known as auto ancillary and components industry. The automotive air vent assembly is a product that falls under the auto ancillary industry and its performance directly depends on the performance of the overall automotive industry. In the present scenario, it can be said that almost all vehicles are equipped with HVAC units. The penetration of HVAC units is so high that even commercial vehicles and earth movers are being fitted with HVAC units as a factory fitment.

This is due to the efforts of OEMs to gain a larger market shares in their respective segment by making their products more attractive to customers. All of these factors will lead to healthy growth of the automotive air vent assembly market in future. High end cars are being fitted with automotive air vent assemblies with an inbuilt display unit that shows temperature and other climate data in real time. Technological developments in this niche are expected to enhance the growth of the automotive air vent assembly market. Moreover, significant growth is further expected in the market due to the increase in focus on increasing occupants’ comfort without compromising the performance of the HVAC units.

Lower maintenance cost of the automotive air vent assembly would supplement the anticipated growth of the market in the upcoming years. Dual air zone and multi air zone are the latest innovations in the automotive HVAC technology. These innovations are being adopted by a majority of manufacturers in order to pull in more customers. Downsizing HVAC units in a vehicle is another area where considerable amount of R&D is being done to reduce the weight of the unit without compromising performance by incorporating lighter materials and high performance air vent assemblies.

Automotive Air Vent Assembly Market: Segmentation

The Automotive Air Vent Assembly Market is segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type, area of application and distribution channel.

By product type, the Automotive Air Vent Assembly market can be segmented into:

Horizontal Flaps

Spiral Flaps

Others

By area of application, the market can be segmented as:

Dashboard Unit

Legroom Unit

Roof Mount Unit

Others

By vehicle type, the market can be segmented as:

Passenger cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By distribution channel, the market can be segmented into:

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Aftermarket

Automotive Air Vent Assembly Market: Regional Outlook

Increasing automobile production as well as the fact that vehicles are being sold at cheaper prices are some of the primary reasons responsible for the growth of the automotive industry in China and other Asia Pacific economies, thereby aiding the growth of the market. The entry of many new players in Eastern Europe and Latin America will establish strong grounds for investments in the automotive air vent assembly market in the said regions. Middle East & Africa market is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period with main focus on the aftermarket segment. High demand for next generation vehicles, such as long range electric vehicles in Europe, is also expected to gain foothold in the market share in the upcoming years.

Automotive Air Vent Assembly Market: Market Participants

Some of the major players identified across the value chain of the Global Automotive Air Vent Assembly market are: