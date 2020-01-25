Automotive Gear Shifter Market Opportunities, Analysis & Forecasts, 2019–2025

Automotive gear Shifter is a metal lever attached to the shift assembly in a manual transmission-equipped automobile and is used to change gears. In an automatic transmission-equipped vehicle, a similar device is known as a gear selector. A gear stick will normally be used to change gear whilst depressing the clutch pedal with the left foot to disengage the engine from the drivetrain and wheels.

On the basis of type, the traditional mechanical gear shifter is the largest segment with around 90% sales share of the total market in 2017. Meanwhile, the electronic gear shifter developed at a double digit growth rate during last years, and the electronic gear shifter is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% from 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of geography, the global automotive gear shifter market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa regions. In 2017, China is the largest as well as the fastest growing regional market for automotive gear shifter and held 29% sales share in the global market.

The global automotive gear shifter market comprises numerous players offering broad range of products. Lots of manufactures of automotive gear shifter offer a wide range of automotive gear shifter solutions to fit specific original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket requirements. The key players in the automotive gear shifter market include Kongsberg, ZF, GHSP, SL Corporation, Sila, Ficosa, Fuji Kiko, Kostal, DURA, Tokai Rika and others.

The global Automotive Gear Shifter market is valued at 2630 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3690 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Gear Shifter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Gear Shifter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

