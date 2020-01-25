Automotive seat heater Market by Type, Application, and Geography – Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2025

Automotive seat heater is installed in the automotive seat and can produce heat when energizing. It is composed of heater chip, wiring harness, integrated temperature control module, switches and insurance. The heater chip is usually made of carbon fiber, composite fiber or resistance wire.

Demand for Automotive Seat Heater has mainly been driven by people’s increasing demand for a comfortable style of life, etc. National policies are the main growth catalysts for the market.

The major consumption regions of Automotive Seat Heater are United States, Europe, Japan and China, which accounting for about 90 % of sales market share in total. Europe is the largest sales region (sales share 38.70% in 2016).

Automotive seat heater is mainly produced by Gentherm and Kongsberg, and these two companies occupied about 80% market share by revenue in 2016.

Automotive seat heater can be divided into carbon fiber heater and composite fiber heater. In OEMs market, carbon fiber heater is almost replaced by composite fiber heater, for the process of carbon fiber heater is more complicated.

Get PDF sample copy of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/949019/global-automotive-seat-heater-depth-analysis

Although sales of automotive seat heater brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high and the automotive industry supply chain is rather closed. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the automotive seat heater field hastily.

The global Automotive seat heater market is valued at 520 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 680 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive seat heater volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive seat heater market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

To get complete report within 24 hrs. Visit: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1a81d4fd31c6d1def907671fd7b7fe1b,0,1,Global%20Automotive%20seat%20heater%20Depth%20Analysis%202019

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 6262 952 442

Emails – [email protected]

Web – www.qyresearch.com