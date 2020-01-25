Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packaging Market Revenue Growth Defined by Heightened Product Innovation by 2026

Surface mount technology also called as SMT is a technique of mounting electronic components on the surface of printed circuit boards. Ball Grid Array also called as BGA is one of the types of surface mount packaging. BGA are more convenient and robust type of packages compared to the conventional packaging such as quad flat packaging. The BGA are usually used widely in high-performance applications where high electrical and the thermal requirement is a top priority. BGA are available in plastic, ceramic and tape type of materials.

The plastic BGA and thermally enhanced BGA are widely adopted. The BGA has enhanced ratio between PCB area and pin count due to the input and output connections. Besides, the solder balls are strong than the conventional packaging, provides reduced footprint, increased speed yield of integrated circuits. The global BGA market is expected to grow during the forecast period due growth in the system on the package.

The BGA market is driven rapidly due to its low cost, denser type of packing and also higher performance. The increasing demand for diverse and smaller size packaging from electronic OEM’s drives the global BGA market. Also, increasing semiconductor and IC chip industry drives the global BGA market.

The global BGA market is segmented on the basis material type and BGA type.

Based on the material type of BGA, global BGA market is segmented into: Ceramic/ (CBGA),,Plastic/ (PBGA),,Tape/ (TBGA)

Based on the type of BGA, global BGA market is segmented into: Molded Array Process BGA,,Thermally Enhanced BGA,,Package on Package (PoP) BGA,,Micro BGA

The global BGA market is geographically divided into five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).Asia Pacific, especially China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan contributes majorly to the BGA market. The semiconductor industry in Asian countries has the strong foothold, thus it is expected that BGA market will show strong growth during the forecast period. Followed by APAC are North America, Europe, Latin America and MEA.

Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packaging Market – Major Players:

Some of the key players identified in the global BGA packaging market are Amkor Technology, TriQuint Semiconductor Inc., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. STATS ChipPAC Ltd., ASE Group, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc., PARPRO, etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.