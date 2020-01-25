Bicycles Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

This report studies the global Bicycles market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bicycles market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Giant Bicycles

Hero Cycles

TI Cycles

Trek

Shanghai Phonex

Atlas

Flying Pigeon

Merida

Xidesheng Bicycle

OMYO

Emmelle

Avon Cycles

Tianjin Battle

Cannondale

Libahuang

Specialized

Trinx Bikes

DAHON

Cycoo

Bridgestone Cycle

Laux (Tianjin)

Samchuly Bicycle

Cube

Pacific Cycles

Derby Cycle

Grimaldi Industri

Gazelle

KHS

Forever

Scott Sports

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

20 Inch

24 Inch

26 Inch

27 Inch

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Transportation Tools

Recreation

Racing

Physical Training

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Bicycles Market Research Report 2018

1 Bicycles Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bicycles

1.2 Bicycles Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Bicycles Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Bicycles Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 20 Inch

1.2.4 24 Inch

1.2.5 26 Inch

1.2.6 27 Inch

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Bicycles Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bicycles Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Transportation Tools

1.3.3 Recreation

1.3.4 Racing

1.3.5 Physical Training

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Bicycles Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Bicycles Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Bicycles (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Bicycles Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Bicycles Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

