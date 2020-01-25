Bio-based butanol or biobutanol is a butanol that is produced from biomass feedstocks (like corn, cassava, molasses, sugar beet and sugar cane etc). Butanol is a 4-carbon alcohol that is currently used as an industrial solvent in many wood finishing products. Biobutanol can be utilized in internal combustion engines as both a gasoline additive and or a fuel blend with gasoline. Since biobutanol is more chemically similar to gasoline than ethanol, it can be integrated into regular internal combustion engines easier than ethanol.

First, due to non-renewable petroleum resources and volatility in international oil prices, bio-based butanol has become a new alcohol biofuel production with the environmental protection and high-profit. The key is that, increasingly, processes based on renewable starting materials provide a critical alternative source of “on-purpose” production for certain chemicals. Bio-based butanol is an alcohol that can be produced from renewable, organic material (biomass) including corn, wheat, sugarcane and—in the future—non-food plants.

Second, the bio-based butanol industry is highly concentrated, which is due to the high barriers, including technical barriers and high raw materials costs. Companies are more concerned with technology and raw materials costs, so Brazil, China, India and other crops developing regions have raw material cost advantage. The bio-based butanol manufacturers are Gevo, Butamax, Cobalt, Green Biologics.

The global Bio-based Butanol market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Bio-based Butanol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bio-based Butanol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Get PDF Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/948665/global-bio-based-butanol-market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gevo

Cobalt

Green Biologics

Butamax

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bio-Based N-butanol

Bio-Based Isobutanol

Segment by Application

Biofuel

Industrial Solvent

Benefits of Purchasing QY Research Report

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Get Customized Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/948665/global-bio-based-butanol-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com