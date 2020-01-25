Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Applications, Leading Countries, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
Carbon fiber prepreg market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Carbon fiber prepreg market is a complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Carbon fiber prepreg market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market.
Get Sample Analysis of This Market Information: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-carbon-prepreg-market
The carbon fiber prepreg Industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.
Carbon fiber prepreg has a high strength-to-weight ratio, high resistance to corrosion, fatigue, and fire. It is created by pre-impregnating fibers, including glass, carbon, and aramid, onto a matrix material. Some of the major players in carbon fiber prepreg market include
- Cytec Solvay Group
- Hexcel Corporation
- Royal Tencate N.V.
- Teijin Limited
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Gurit Holding AG
- SGL Group
- Axiom Materials
- Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.
- Park Electrochemical Corporation
- HC Composite
Others: Kineco Pvt. Ltd., Unicarbon, Zyvex Technologies, TCR Composites, PRF Composite Materials, Triple H Composites, GMS Composites, Dexcraft H.C., Cedar Composites and many more.
There is a growing demand for carbon fiber prepreg in aerospace & defense, automotive, sports & leisure and wind energy sectors which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.
Get TOC of Full Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-carbon-prepreg-market
Major Market Drivers:
- Rising use of prepregs by major aircraft manufacturers
- Rising demand from the wind energy
- Increasing demand for lightweight materials from the automotive sector
Market Restraint:
- High production & processing costs
Segmentation:
- The carbon fiber prepreg market is segmented on the basis of resin type into
- Epoxy Resin
- Phenolic Resin
- Bmi Resin
- Cyanate Ester Resin
- Thermoplastic Resin
- Other Resins
- On the basis of manufacturing process, the market is segmented
- Hot melt process
- Solvent dip process
- On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into
- Aerospace & defense,
- Automotive
- Sports & leisure
- Wind energy and others
- On the basis of geography, the carbon fiber prepreg market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
Want Full Report? Enquire Here: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-carbon-prepreg-market
About Us
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. For Customization or Getting Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us
Data Bridge Market Research
Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818
Mail: [email protected]
http://databridgemarketresearch.com