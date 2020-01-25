Chlorinated Paraffins Market 2020: Industry Research, Review, Growth, Segmentation, Sales Data, Key Players Analysis and 2025 Forecast

The research report titled “Chlorinated Paraffins” provides you size, production data, Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business and export & import.

Key manufacturers are included in “Chlorinated Paraffins” market based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

INEOS

Dover

Leuna Tenside

CAFFARO

KAUSTIK

Quimica del Cinca

KLJ

Golden Dyechem

SLG

Aditya Birla

United Group

ORIENT MICRO

HANDY

ZHONGYU

HOUZAI

YongHeng

SUNSHINE

EAST HUGE DRAGON

Jingcheng

AUXILIARY

OCEANKING

Huaxia

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major applications as follows:

Lubricating Additives

Plastics

Rubber

Paints

Metal Working Fluids

Adhesives

Major Type as follows:

<40% Chlorine Content 40%-50% Chlorine Content 50%-60% Chlorine Content 60%-70% Chlorine Content >70% Chlorine Content

Major points listed in the ToC are:

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major End-Use

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 Conclusion

