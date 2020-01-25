Chloroacetic Acid Market 2025: Shares and Strategies for Key Industry Players and Future Trends

The research report titled “Chloroacetic Acid” provides you size, production data, Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business and export & import.

Key manufacturers are included in “Chloroacetic Acid” market based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

AkzoNobel

CABB

Denak

Dow Chemicals

Daicel Chemical Industries

Niacet

Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd

Shri Chlochem

China Pingmei Shenma Group

Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry

Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical

Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong

Shandong Huayang Technology

Chongqing Seayo Chemical Industry

Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical

Luzhou Hepu Chemical

Henan HDF Chemical

Shandong MinJi Chemical

Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry

Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical

Puyang Tiancheng Chemical

Tiande Chemical

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major applications as follows:

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Agrochemical

Surfactants

Thioglycolic acid (TGA)

Others

Major Type as follows:

Solid MCA

MCA Solution

Molten MCA

Major points listed in the ToC are:

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major End-Use

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 Conclusion

