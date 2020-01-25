Cloud-based Database Market with Attractiveness, Growth and Competitive Landscape 2019 to 2025

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Cloud-based Database.

The Global Cloud-based Database market Expected to Reach $14.05 billion by 2023, Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of +67 % During 2018-2023.

Top Leading Companies are: Amazon Web Services,Google,IBM,Microsoft,Oracle,Rackspace Hosting,Salesforce,Cassandra,Couchbase,MongoDB,SAP,Teradata

A cloud-based database is a database, as the name suggests, resides on a cloud computing platform. Databases are used to store and manage various forms of data generated by a company. Database services can be provided on-premises or on-demand. On-demand services are known as cloud-based databases, which is gaining increasing acceptance among several organizations. A cloud-based database is suitable for organizations that require immediate access to database services, easy scalability options, low cost, and low maintenance. Service providers offer end-to-end solutions, which help organizations focus on their core business areas.

The cloud database solutions have empowered organizations to focus on their core business competencies by relying on the cloud resources completely. Various cloud databases are becoming relevant as they improve the overall efficiency of the client offerings and reduce the support and maintenance considerably, giving almost total control of operations over the data which is stored.

Cloud-based Database Market, by Types:

SQL Database

NoSQL Database

Cloud-based Database Market, by Applications:

Small and Medium Business

Large Enterprises

The 360-degree Cloud-based Database overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants. Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans. SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations. Lastly, the research methodology and data sources are offered in this report.

