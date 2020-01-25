Cloud Billing Services Market By Services,Assets Type,Solutions,End-Users,Applications,Regions Forecasts to 2023

Description:-

Cloud billing can be defined as the process of generating bills from the resource usage data with the help of predefined data sets and billing policies. Cloud billing offers low cost of ownership, ability to add new services emerging in the dynamic environment, set of connectors, device and independent access to billing information. The cloud billing system enables users to easily manage and retrieve data from various locations and, also helps in serving their customers in a better manner.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Cloud Billing Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Billing Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Lower operational & administration cost, advancement & increase in adoption of cloud-based technologies, increasing mobile penetration and high subscriber growth, need for real-time billing, and increased demand for bundled services are some of the driving forces in the telecom cloud billing market. Telecom regulations across the globe and usage of legacy systems would be the restraining factors for the telecom cloud billing market.

The global Cloud Billing Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud Billing Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Amazon Web Services

Amdocs

Aria Systems

CGI

Computer Sciences

International Business Machines

NEC

Oracle

SAP

Zuora

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Subscription Billing

Metered Billing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Automotive

Manufacturing

Food And Beverage

Power & Energy

Consumer Electronics

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Cloud Billing Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cloud Billing Services

1.2 Classification of Cloud Billing Services by Types

1.2.1 Global Cloud Billing Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Cloud Billing Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Subscription Billing

1.2.4 Metered Billing

1.3 Global Cloud Billing Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cloud Billing Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Telecom & IT

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Food And Beverage

1.3.8 Power & Energy

1.3.9 Consumer Electronics

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Cloud Billing Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Cloud Billing Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Cloud Billing Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Cloud Billing Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Cloud Billing Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Cloud Billing Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Cloud Billing Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Cloud Billing Services (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Amazon Web Services

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cloud Billing Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Amazon Web Services Cloud Billing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Amdocs

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cloud Billing Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Amdocs Cloud Billing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Aria Systems

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cloud Billing Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Aria Systems Cloud Billing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 CGI

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cloud Billing Services Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 CGI Cloud Billing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Computer Sciences

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cloud Billing Services Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Computer Sciences Cloud Billing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 International Business Machines

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Cloud Billing Services Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 International Business Machines Cloud Billing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 NEC

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Cloud Billing Services Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 NEC Cloud Billing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

