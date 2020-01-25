Cloud Security Market 2019 Precise Outlook – IBM, Cisco Systems, Symantec, Intel Security, Zscaler, McAfee

Global Cloud Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

The Cloud Security market size is expected to grow from USD 6.09 Billion in 2019 to USD 18.75 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.6%.

Global Cloud Security Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies IBM, Cisco Systems, Symantec, CA Technologies, Fortinet, Sophos, Panda Security, Zscaler, McAfee, Symplified, Trend Micro, Intel Security along with their company profile, growth aspects, opportunities, and threats to the market development. This report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry details related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this report.

Global Cloud Security Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the Global Cloud Security Market on the basis of Types are:

Data Loss Protection

Email Protection

Network Security

Encryption Services

Other

On the basis of Application , the Global Cloud Security Market is segmented into:

Government & Military

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Other

Regional Analysis For Cloud Security Market:

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

Influence of the Cloud Security market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Cloud Security market.

-Cloud Security market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Cloud Security market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Cloud Security market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Cloud Security market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Cloud Security market.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

Polymorphic, self-mutating codes, and evasion techniques have made the traditional security technologies and endpoint protection mechanisms obsolete

Recent years have witnessed numerous high level data breaches such as attacks on Home Depot, Anthem, Ashley Madison and even security providers such as Kaspersky Labs.

North America held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2016 owing to increasing awareness regarding threat of cyberattacks and corporate espionages.

Numerous countries and regions such as the European Union are adopting specific cyber laws and regulations to protect data and information. For example, Germany is opting for greater data privacy, whereas other countries such as U.S. and France are striving for greater visibility in internet traffic.

Numerous industry specific regulations such as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPPA) for healthcare, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for financial sector as well as international laws including Safe Harbor Act and European Union Data Protection Directive are anticipated to play a vital role in the development of the market.

Key industry players such as CA Technologies, TrendMicro, Symantec Corp., Intel Corp. and IBM Corp. are focusing on technological alliances, partnerships, and collaborations with other industry players to maintain market competencies.

