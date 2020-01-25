Cognitive Systems Spending Market to Incur Rapid Extension of 14.6% CAGR During 2016-2026

“The US$ 5.49 Bn global cognitive systems spending market will witness a massive hike in the revenues, reaching a whopping US$ 21.46 Bn by the end of 2026. Over the 10-year assessment period 2016-2026, the global cognitive systems spending market will expand at a healthy CAGR of 14.6%, gaining a healthy incremental opportunity of over US$ 15 Bn.”

The advent of technology has created an inevitable need for human-machine communication that increasingly compels individual users as well as enterprises to employ machine intelligence for better, facilitated, and organised work. This, being the most prominent factor driving the cognitive systems spending, Future Market Insights identifies few other key influencers associated with the growth of cognitive systems spending market assessed for the next decade.

Cognitive technology has been undergoing constant evolution, fuelling the demand in various end-use sectors.

Following developed market, developing regions are increasingly augmenting their IT spending on cognitive systems, which will be one of the predominant factors uplifting the cognitive systems spending in emerging economies.

As adoption of intelligent Personal Assistants is surging, the applications of Natural Language processing technology is also likely to experience a significant rise in terms of sales revenues.

In a recent market outlook titled “Cognitive Systems Spending: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026,” Future Market Insights throws light on all the critical factors related to current market condition and future prospects. The report offers detailed insights into all the market segments, including regional analysis.

Regional analysis reflects emergence of developing markets

North America will continue to hold the strongest foothold in the global market with around 65% market value share in 2026. This US$ 3.5 Bn regional market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 13.83 Bn by the end of 2026, followed by Western Europe, Latin America, and APEJ.

Emerging countries are expected to witness evident growth throughout the assessed period. Latin America will demonstrate the fastest CAGR of 15%, primarily driven by the market growth in Brazil and Mexico. From around S$ 500 Mn at the beginning of the forecast, this region will reportedly reach beyond US$ 2 Bn by the end of the period. Japan and APEJ are also anticipated to expand at the respective CAGRs of 14.9% and 14.8%.

Regional market drivers

Soaring commercialisation of predictive analytics within North America (especially the U.S.) will remain the key driver to North America’s market growth.

Rapidly proliferating demand for cognitive systems in healthcare sector and substantial adoption of Natural Language processing cognitive technology are expected to be responsible for Latin America’s growth. Moreover, consistent innovation in the comprehension economy will further push the market for cognitive systems analytics in Latin America.

Favourable government initiatives and increasing IT spending on cognitive systems will foster the APEJ market.

Towering adoption of cognitive systems for personalized learning, coupled with growing popularity of predictive analytics will continue to accelerate the Japanese market.

Segmentation analysis based on product type, technology, deployment, and application

By product type, services will be the largest and fastest growing segment with over US$ 12 Bn revenues estimated for 2026 end. While this segment is likely to expand at an impressive 15.1% CAGR, it will hold over 58% value share in 2026, gaining 250 BPS over the period of forecast. Software will remain the second largest segment with over US$ 5 Bn revenues in 2026, accounting for over 25% share.

On the basis of technology, Natural Language processing segment is expected to continue preeminence and surpass a value of US$ 13 Bn by the end of 2026, gaining nearly 1000 BPS during the forecast period. This segment will grow at a CAGR of over 16% and capture more than 60% share of the total market revenues in 2026. Automated reasoning, followed by machine learning segment, will represent decent growth in revenues, accounting for over 20% and over 19% of the market value towards the close of 2026, respectively.

Based on deployment, on-premise will remain the leading segment with over 66% market value share by the end of the assessment period, surpassing US$ 14 Bn in values. While this segment will possibly register a robust CAGR of 14.9%, public segment is also likely to witness significant expansion at a 14% CAGR over 2016-2026.

By application, banking segment will attain over US$ 6 Bn revenues in 2026, contributing more than 28% share to the entire market revenues. Healthcare segment will witness the highest CAGR of 15.8%, reaching around US$ 4 Bn that will reportedly account for over 17% share in 2026 market value. Insurance will remain the third largest application segment.

Companies heating up the market competition

New product launches based on technological advancements continue to take the centre stage for key players.

Competitive pricing will be the key to enhanced sales revenues and better market position over the next few years.

M&A will remain one of the prominent growth strategies among leading companies.

While International Business Machines Corp (IBM) continues to rule the roost with almost 54% market revenue share, Accenture Plc., HP Inc., Microsoft, and Intel Corporation are experiencing intense competition on the global market landscape. Attivio, Wipro Limited, COGNITIVE SCALE, and IPSOFT INC. are also among the key market players partaking in the heating competition. Among these, IBM, HP, and COGNITIVE SCALE have a strong application presence in banking, healthcare, education, manufacturing, retailing, and security. Other notable players include EMC, Alteryx, SE, DtaStax, Hortonworks, Teradata, Cloudera, and Continnum Analytics.