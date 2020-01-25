Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Set To Rise in the Period from 2016 – 2025

Crystal Market Research (CMR) adds Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Research report which offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for market around the globe, states that the continuous glucose monitoring devices market is projected to be around $1.1 billion by 2025.

Market Overview:

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices are used to measure glucose levels throughout the day and night. A sensor is placed under the skin which measures the glucose level in tissue fluid. A transmitter is connected to the sensor which transfers information via wireless radio frequency. This transmitter is connected to monitoring and display device. Diabetes is a chronic disease which is classified into type 1 and type 2. Diabetes occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin. The symptoms of diabetes are frequent urination, blurred vision, increased thirst, rapid weight loss, numbness or tingling sensation in hands or feet and increased hunger. Factors which increase the risk of diabetes are ethnicity, family history of diabetes, and physical inactivity. The exact causes of type 1 diabetes are unknown. Type 1 diabetes can be caused due to complex interaction between genes and environmental factors. The strongest risk factors for type 2 diabetes are overweight and obesity. Diabetes can damage the heart, eyes, blood vessels, kidneys, and nerves which may lead to disability and premature death. People with diabetes are likely to incur disastrous personal health expenditure.

Top Most Eminent Players:

Major players in the CGM devices market are Dexcom, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Echo Therapeutics, Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Nemaura Medical Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Senseonics Holdings, Inc., and GlySens Incorporated.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

By Product:

Insulin Pumps

Transmitters and Receivers

Sensors

By End User:

Homecare Diagnostics

Hospitals

Others

Regional Insights:

North America: U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World: Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

According to a study conducted by American Diabetes Association, 415 million people worldwide suffered from diabetes and diabetes related complications as of 2015, and this number is expected to reach 642 million by 2040. Over the past three decades, the predominance of diabetes is increasing, but it is growing at a higher rate in low and middle income countries. As per International Diabetes Federation, about80% of the diabetic population resides in low and middle income countries.

Key Findings of the Research Study:

Transmitters and receivers segment held the largest share of the global CGM devices market in 2016.

Insulin pumps segment will grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period; these are highly recommended over multiple daily injections for most patients suffering from type 1 diabetes.

North America held a major share of the global market in 2016, due to the presence of large patient base and increasing demand for advanced patient monitoring systems.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, and increasing patient awareness about benefits of CGM devices with rise in disposable income of people.

