Detailed examination of the Barrier Packaging Market to hold a high potential for growth by 2026

Plastic packaging is one of the most common form of packaging, however there is always a concern on their ability to retain the quality of the product in their original form. Therefore, there has been increase in the demand for the products which can give greater level of protection to the product especially for food and beverage sector. So, many types of barrier packaging have been commercialized that prevent, preserve to increase the life of the perishable products like food, beverage, pharmaceuticals. This is the technology which is replacing the traditional form of packaging. In this fast pace of life and changing consumer preference and technology has reduced the popularity of traditional packaging and increased the preference for barrier packaging. Together with the popularity of microwave cooking and ready to eat meal packs contributed to growth of the barrier packaging. Markets for stand-up pouches are growing as it is used as a replacement for glass bottles.

Barrier Packaging Market: Market Drivers

Due to increase in the demand for the packaged good products the demand for the barrier packaging is also increasing and this is one of the important factor for the growth of the barrier packaging market. The highly demanded product segment of barrier packaging market is Stand-up pouches followed by tray lidding films and forming webs. The limiting factor for the growth of the barrier packaging market is its susceptibility to degradation, recycling problems and cost. Also baby food market is transiting to plastic container, Nestle is using barrier packaging for it baby food and such steps by the leading company’s leads to increase the demand of the barrier packaging.

Barrier Packaging Market: Market Segmentation

The barrier packaging market on the basis of material is segmented in to PP (polypropylene), PE (polyethylene), mLLDPE (metallocene catalyzed linear low density polyethylene), Polyamide (nylon), EVOH (ethylene vinyl alcohol), EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate), PLA (polylactic acid), Aluminium Oxide (AlOx), Silicon Oxide (SiOx), Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH), Polyvinyidene Chloride (PVdC), Organic Liquid Coatings, High Barrier Coatings, Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC), Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), Polyacrylonitrile (PAN), Transparent High Barrier Films, Metallised Films, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) And Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA), Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET), Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) And Cast Polypropylene (CPP). The barrier packaging market on the basis of end use is also segmented in to food industry, health care industry, and consumer good industry. The barrier packaging market on the basis of type is also segmented in to Bags and Pouches, Stand-Up Pouche, Tray Lidding Film, Forming Webs, Wrapping Film, Blister Pack Base Webs. The barrier packaging market on the basis of technology is also segmented in to Polymer Nanocomposites, Multi-Layer Film, ORMOCERS, Sustainable Barrier Coatings, Melamine-Based Barrier Coatings, Besela Barrier Film.

Barrier Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, Barrier Packaging Market is segmented in to North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions mentioned above, Asia-pacific accounts for significant share for barrier packaging market. The growth of packaged food and consumer goods and ecommerce industry in China, India and Japan is contributing in overall growth of APAC region for the barrier packaging market.

Barrier Packaging Market: Key Player

Some of the major players identified in the barrier packaging market includes Amcor, Bemis, Berry Plastics, DuPont, Sealed Air, Sigma Plastics and other important vendors are 3M, ALPLA-Werke, AMPAC, Celplast Metallized Products, Charter Nex Films, Daibochi Plastic, Innovia Films, LINPAC Group, Mondi, Prairie State Group, Printpack, RPC Group, Schur Flexibles Group, Taghleef Industries, Toray Plastics (America), and Wipak.

