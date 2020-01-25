Directional Antenna 2018 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025
In 2017, the global Directional Antenna market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Directional Antenna status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Directional Antenna development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Skyworks（US）
Qorvo（US）
TriQuint（US）
RFMD（US）
Avago（US）
Murata（Japan）
Epcos（Germany）
Infineon（Germany）
RDA（China）
Vanchip（China）
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Longwave
Mediumwave
Shortwave
Market segment by Application, split into
Reception Signal
Emit Signal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content:
